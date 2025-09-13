Manhunt underway after officer shot, critically injured in north Georgia
(NEW YORK) — A manhunt is underway in Georgia after a suspect shot an officer late Friday night, according to officials.
Police said they’re searching for 26-year-old Timothy Craig Ramsey who is alleged to have shot McCaysville Police Captain Brantley Worley.
“Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for this officer who was shot in the line of duty, as well as all law enforcement who face this kind of danger on a regular basis to protect their communities,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement Saturday.
Ramsey is described by police as a white male, 5 foot 11 inches who weighs around 185 pounds and has long brown hair and blue eyes.
“Ramsey is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or see any suspicious activity, please take immediate precautions and notify 911.If you have any information on the whereabouts of this dangerous suspect, please contact 911 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477),” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
(MINOT, N.D.) — A Delta regional jet on approach to Minot, North Dakota, made an “aggressive maneuver” to avoid a mid-air collision with a B-52 bomber, according to the Delta pilot.
The incident took place on July 18, according to the airline. The flight, operated by SkyWest, had departed from Minneapolis. Once on the ground, the pilot apologized to passengers for the abrupt move and explained the situation.
“Given his speed … I don’t know how fast they were going, but they were a lot faster than us, I felt it was the safest thing to do to turn behind it,” the pilot said, according to a recording of the conversation. “So sorry about the aggressive maneuver, it caught me by surprise, this is not normal at all. I don’t know why they didn’t give us a heads up, because the Air Force base does have radar … long story short, it was not fun, but I do apologize for it and thank you for understanding. Not a not a fun day at work.”
It’s unclear how close the two jets came from each other or if a cockpit alarm was activated to warn the pilots of a potential collision. Minot is home to an Air Force base with B-52 bombers.
The Air Force has not released any information about the event to ABC News. SkyWest said it’s investigating the incident.
“SkyWest flight 3788, operating as Delta Connection from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Minot, North Dakota, landed safely in Minot after being cleared for approach by the tower but performed a go-around when another aircraft became visible in their flight path. We are investigating the incident,” according to a spokesperson.
The indictment against Elias Rodriguez, filed Wednesday, alleges he had “expressed support for violence against Israelis” in the days and months leading up to the killing of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim outside the Capitol Jewish Museum on May 21.
“Violence against anyone in this District will not be tolerated, especially violence which has hate at its core and is the genesis of violence,” D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said at a press conference on Thursday formally announcing the indictment. “The president put me here to do a job, to clean up the District, to make sure that crime doesn’t overshadow this phenomenal city, our nation’s capital.”
Pirro noted the indictment includes a provision that could allow the Justice Department to seek the death penalty if Rodriguez is convicted by a jury.
Pirro also said she personally spoke to Lischinsky and Milgrim’s parents prior to her announcement, who she described as “broken” as a result of Rodriguez’s alleged actions. She said they will have an “opportunity and a right to put their inputs into what decision we ultimately make” regarding the death penalty.
Rodriguez has remained in custody since his arrest and has not yet entered a plea in his case. A public defender representing him did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
He was initially charged via criminal complaint a day after the shooting with first-degree murder, murder of a foreign official, causing death through the use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Pirro emphasized at the time that the charges were only initial in nature.
The indictment adds two federal counts of hate crime resulting in death and two local counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.
Early last month, prosecutors in Rodriguez’s case sought an extension for time to return an indictment against him, noting the complex and unusual nature of the charges he was facing.
Federal prosecutors cite in the indictment a document allegedly authored by Rodriguez titled “Explication,” dated just one day before the shooting. In the writings, the author addresses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and suggests the latest death toll has been underestimated.
Prosecutors also point to online posts and messages allegedly written by Rodriguez dating back to January 2024 that they say showed support for violence against Israelis. Among them, on Jan. 1, 2024, Rodriguez allegedly posted to social media, “Happy New Year, Death to Israel,” according to the indictment.
Rodriguez was seen in videos shouting “Free, Free Palestine!” inside the museum just minutes after he allegedly shot Lischinsky and Milgrim dozens of times, and later allegedly told police upon his arrest, “I did it for Palestine.”
The complaint alleges that Rodriguez shot the couple in the back and then fired again at Milgrim as she tried to crawl away.
Lischinsky, 30, was a researcher in the political department of the Israeli Embassy, while Milgrim, 26, organized U.S. missions to Israel.
(NEW YORK) — The man who opened fire in a Midtown Manhattan office building, killing four people and wounding a fifth, had a note claiming he suffered from CTE, police sources told ABC News.
Suspect Shane Tamura died by suicide after the Monday mass shooting at 345 Park Avenue, which is home to NFL headquarters.
One page of the note found in Tamura’s pocket accused the NFL of concealing the dangers to players’ brains to maximize profits, sources said.
A second page mentioned CTE and blamed football. A third page asked, “Study my brain please. I’m sorry,” sources said.
CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a brain disease linked to repeated hits to the head, often seen in military veterans and athletes including football players, hockey players and boxers. CTE can’t be diagnosed in a living person with certainty, but doctors may suspect it based on symptoms and history of head trauma. Symptoms include memory loss, mood changes, confusion and trouble thinking clearly.
Tamura, 27, played high school football in Los Angeles but did not play professionally; police have found no evidence so far that he suffered a traumatic brain injury or had CTE, sources said. He has no known connection to the NFL.
At the end of the shooting rampage, Tamura died by suicide at the offices of Rudin Management, on the building’s 33rd floor, authorities said.
“It appears as though he was going after the employees at the NFL,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on FOX 5 on Tuesday.
“He, from our preliminary investigation, he took the wrong elevator bank up to the NFL headquarters,” Adams told CBS. “Instead, it took him to Rudin Management, and that is where he carried out additional shootings and took the lives of additional employees.”
Four people were killed. Two have been identified: an executive at Blackstone who was a wife and mom, and a police officer who was a dad of two with a third on the way.
A fifth shooting victim was injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said. That victim is out of surgery and is in stable condition on Tuesday morning, according to a source familiar with the individual’s status.
Police traced Tamura’s BMW’s movements through multiple states since it left Nevada on Saturday and entered New York on Monday, about two hours before the shooting, sources said.
Tamura had two Mental Health Crisis Holds in his background in Nevada, one in 2022 and the other in 2024, law enforcement sources said. Those holds typically allow a person to be detained for up to 72 hours if they are thought to be a danger to themselves or others. According to one source, when there is this type of hold in Nevada, officers have to transport the person to the hospital. Once that happens, medical staff take over and decide how long to hold the person.
A Las Vegas police source said Tamura also got his CCW, or concealed carry license, in 2022 and also has a previous arrest for trespassing in the state.
President Donald Trump wrote on social media on Tuesday that he’s been briefed “on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love.”
“I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence,” he wrote. “My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice. God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York!”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News’ Darren Reynolds and Liz Neporent contributed to this report.