Manhunt underway for 4 suspects after heist of ‘priceless’ jewelry at Louvre in Paris

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

(LONDON) — As the alarms sounded at the Louvre Museum on Sunday morning, four suspects took off on two motorbikes, winding their way through central Paris, allegedly carrying with them a haul of “priceless” jewelry once worn by queens and made of sapphire, diamonds and emeralds.

They haven’t yet been found.

About 24 hours after the brazen theft of some of the most recognizable pieces of glittering French heritage, which were taken during daylight hours from the world’s most-visited museum, a manhunt and investigation are in full swing, according to state and law enforcement officials.

“The theft committed at the Louvre is an attack on a heritage that we cherish because it is our history,” President Emmanuel Macron said on social media on Sunday.

He and other French officials vowed that the pieces would be returned and the suspects apprehended.

The museum closed on Sunday morning as police swarmed the area in search of suspects and evidence.

“Following yesterday’s robbery at the Louvre, the museum regrets to inform you that it will remain closed to the public today,” officials said on social media on Monday. “Visitors who have already booked tickets will be refunded.”

7 minutes, in and out, authorities say
The suspects arrive in pairs, with two in a truck and two riding motorbikes, authorities said on Sunday. The truck was equipped with a moving ladder, a “mobile freight elevator” of the type city furniture movers sometimes use, Paris police said.

The suspects allegedly parked the truck on a road that runs along the side of the museum, near the Seine, police said.

They were wearing yellow vests, dressed as construction workers might be, police said. They took the time to secure the area near the truck by placing orange construction cones around it, police said.

They then used the ladder to get up to the second floor, climbing onto a thin balcony with a metal railing outside the museum’s Apollo Gallery, where some of the French crown jewels were kept, according to police.

Once they had used an angle grinder to open the window, they clambered through it, police said. Their entrance triggered the alarm, which was still sounding when they left, the museum said in a statement.

“Inside, they then smashed two display cases, ‘Napoleon jewels’ and ‘French crown jewels,’ using the angle grinder and stole numerous pieces of high-value jewelry,” police said.  

When they left through the same window about seven minutes later, they had with them nine pieces of jewerly of “inestimable” value, as France’s interior minister described them on Sunday. Other officials, including Rachida Dati, the culture minister, described them to French media as “priceless.”

According to the French Ministry of Culture, among the items stolen was a diadem, or crown, from the collection of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense; an emerald necklace and a pair of emerald earrings from the collection of Marie-Louise, Napoleon’s second wife; and a large bow brooch from Empress Eugenie’s bodice.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said the perpetrators tried and failed to set fire to the mobile freight elevator they used in the heist before they fled the scene.

A ‘total’ investigation is underway
Officials at the museum said in a statement that an investigation had been launched into the “organized theft and criminal conspiracy to commit a crime.”

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office, which will oversee the case, tapped a specialized group of detectives, the Brigade for the Suppression of Banditry, which is part of the French National Police, to lead the investigation, according to the Louvre’s statement.

Laure Beccuau, the Paris prosecutor, told a local TV station on Sunday that about 60 investigators were working on the case, showing “total determination” to find those responsible.

As of Monday morning, police had not yet said whether they had any leads on the possible identities of the suspects.

Officials said the suspects appeared to have been professionals. Beccuau on Sunday described it as an organized crime, saying officials hadn’t ruled out possible foreign involvement, but also that investigators were treating it as a domestic case at the moment.

“Everything is being done to apprehend the perpetrators of this unacceptable act as quickly as possible,” Laurent Nunez, the interior minister, said on Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netanyahu convenes security cabinet to discuss plans to occupy Gaza, official says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks with reporters before a bipartisan meeting with senate leaders in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

(LONDON and TEL AVIV) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with his security cabinet on Thursday, an Israeli official said, as he considers plans to occupy the Gaza Strip despite international condemnation of the deteriorating humanitarian situation there.

Netanyahu is expected to ask the cabinet to approve plans for the Isreal Defense Forces to gradually seize Gaza City, the largest city in the territory, the Israeli official told ABC News.

The cabinet was expected to meet at about 6 p.m. local time, or 11 a.m. ET, the source said.

Netanyahu said Israel “intends to” take control of all of Gaza, but “we don’t want to keep it or govern it,” he said in an interview Thursday with Fox News.

“We don’t want to be there as a governing body. We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us and giving Gazans a good life. That’s not possible with Hamas,” Netanyahu said ahead of meeting with the security cabinet.

Netanyahu said in the interview that he has not discussed Israel occupying all of Gaza with President Donald Trump.

“He understands that it’s Israel who is going to do the fighting. It’s not American soldiers,” Netanyahu told Fox when asked if Trump has given him the green light to occupy all of Gaza.

“Well he just says, ‘I know Israel is going to do what it’s going to do,’ and we haven’t gotten into that kind of discussion,” Netanyahu said.

Responding to Netanyahu’s comments on Fox, Hamas said the prime minister’s comments revealed the real reason Israel withdrew from the negotiations to reach a ceasefire deal.

“Netanyahu’s statements represent a blatant reversal of the negotiation process and clearly expose the real motives behind his withdrawal from the latest round of talks, despite us nearing a final agreement,” Hamas said in a statement.

“Netanyahu’s plans to escalate the aggression confirm, without any doubt, that he is seeking to dispose of his captives and sacrifice them in service of his personal interests and extremist ideological agenda,” Hamas continued.

The Hostage Families Forum called for the Israeli cabinet to return to negotiations and reach a deal that will bring the remaining hostages home.

“We are appealing to the cabinet — the expansion of the fighting is a danger of death and immediate disappearance for our loved ones — look us in the eye when you choose to sacrifice them,” the Hostage Families Forum said in a statement.

Two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News earlier this week that Netanyahu had decided to propose that the IDF move forward with a plan to fully conquer and occupy the Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu held a three-hour limited security cabinet meeting on Tuesday where the matter was discussed, according to a readout from the prime minister’s office.

“The IDF is prepared to implement any decision made by the Political-Security Cabinet,” the readout said.

On Sunday, an Israeli official told ABC News that Netanyahu was pushing to expand the military operation in Gaza on the grounds that he felt Hamas is not interested in reaching a new deal under which surviving hostages could be released.

When asked about the possible expansion of the campaign in Gaza, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Tuesday, “Reporting is one thing. Real plans might be another. We are not in the business of interpreting statements from foreign governments when and if they’re made.”

“We do remain focused on freeing the hostages, including the remains of two Americans, and ensuring that Hamas never rules Gaza again,” Bruce said.

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

5 die of malnutrition in Gaza in past 24 hours, health officials say
Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Hospitals in the Gaza Strip recorded five deaths over the past 24 hours due to malnutrition, the Gaza Ministry of Health in the Hamas-run territory said on Monday.

All of those who died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours were adults, according to the ministry.

The deaths bring the total number of people who have died due to hunger since the conflict began nearly two years ago to 180 people, including 93 children, the ministry said.

Israel is under increasing international pressure to facilitate the entry of more aid into Gaza, which has been devastated by nearly two years of conflict between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian militant groups, chief among them Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said last week that his nation will recognize a Palestinian state at a United Nations meeting in September if Israel does not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza. It came after French President Emmanuel Macron said France would acknowledge Palestine as a state, regardless of a ceasefire, at the same September meeting.

Aid is slowly resuming entry into Gaza after Israel instituted an 11-week total blockade on all humanitarian supplies entering the strip earlier this year.

The blockade caused widespread malnutrition and conditions that could likely lead to famine, according to the U.N. and aid groups at the time. Israeli officials have long accused Hamas of stealing and reselling aid, which Hamas denies.

In an post to X last week, Israel said it has been working “around the clock to get food, medicine, and essentials into Gaza.” However, the U.N. World Food Programme told ABC last week that only about half of its requested 100 trucks have been allowed into Gaza by Israel.

Last week, ABC News’ Ian Pannell visited an aid station in Gaza that had stacks of undelivered food. An IDF spokesperson said it was the international community’s responsibility to deliver it, but the U.N. said it can’t deliver the aid safely.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification — a global initiative monitoring hunger with the backing of governments, the U.N. and nongovernmental organizations — warned last week that the “worst-case scenario of famine” is unfolding in Gaza.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the idea that Israel is applying a campaign of starvation in Gaza is “a bold-faced lie,” adding that “there is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza.”

Aid distribution in Gaza is being conducted via sites run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which started operating in Gaza in late May. Israel says aid distribution must go through GHF to prevent Hamas seizing aid.

In recent weeks, the Israeli government allowed certain countries to start airdropping aid into Gaza. However, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, the largest U.N. agency operating in Gaza, warned in a July 26 post on X that airdrops are the “most expensive and inefficient way to deliver aid,” calling them a “distraction to the inaction.”

But aid operations have been hampered by the killings of nearly 1,400 Palestinians who were trying to receive food aid, per U.N. figures.

After previous such incidents, the IDF has said that its troops only fire “warning shots” at crowds and when its personnel feel they are in danger. The IDF and GHF have also previously accused Hamas of instigating violence at or close to aid distribution points.

Human Rights Watch on Friday accused Israel of committing war crimes and violations of international law, citing the killings of people near food aid distribution sites in Gaza — as well as deprivation of food, aid and other basic services.

In its response, the IDF accused Hamas of starving and endangering the population in order to maintain control over the strip and of taking actions “to prevent the success of food distribution in Gaza.” Before USAID officially ceased independent operations in July, an analysis compiled by its officials said it failed to find any evidence that Hamas engaged in widespread diversion of assistance.

Israel also said it allows the GHF “to operate independently” in the distribution of aid and that troops operate “in proximity” to make sure food is delivered in an “orderly fashion.”

ABC News’ Diaa Ostaz and Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

Russia issues warning as European leaders, Zelenskyy speak to Trump from Paris
Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) —  Russia’s Foreign Ministry again warned that Moscow will not accept the presence of any Western troops in Ukraine as part of a future peace deal, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met a group of top European leaders in Paris on Thursday.

“Russia does not intend to discuss unacceptable foreign intervention in Ukraine in any form whatsoever,” spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in comments published by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday. “Western war instigators view Ukraine as a testing ground for their military developments,” she said.

Moscow has repeatedly rebuffed proposals for Western forces to be deployed to Ukraine in any capacity as part of a deal to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor, which began in February 2022.

Nonetheless, the prospect is still under discussion by NATO leaders and the Ukrainian government as an element of the security guarantees Kyiv says are needed to facilitate any U.S.-brokered peace deal.

Zakharova said Thursday that the protections under discussion “are not security guarantees for Ukraine, they are guarantees of threat to the European continent.”

The remarks came before Zelenskyy gathered with European leaders — the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” — for further talks in Paris on Thursday. The group also spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, who called into the meeting, the White House said.

“President Trump emphasized that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war — as Russia received €1.1 billion in fuel sales from the EU in one year,” a White House official said following the call. “The president also emphasized that European leaders must place economic pressure on China for funding Russia’s war efforts.”

European and Canadian leaders finalized a plan outlining potential security guarantees for Ukraine, with 26 countries expressing readiness to take direct action, French President Emmanuel Macron announced following the meeting. Macron said several countries are prepared to contribute “on land, in the sea or in the air” to “reassure the people of Ukraine and maintain the ceasefire once it’s implemented, and maintain and guarantee peace.” “The plan will now be taken to the U.S. with the intention of formalizing it in the coming days,” Macron said. 

Other European leaders who attended Thursday’s talks in Paris included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Several other European leaders joined the meeting virtually.

Trump also spoke with Zelenskyy on Thursday following the coalition meeting, with the Ukrainian president calling it a “long and very detailed conversation.”

Zelenskyy said they discussed various ways to “push the situation toward real peace,” with the “most important thing” being strong economic measures.

“The key to peace is depriving the Russian war machine of money and resources,” Zelenskyy said. “We also talked about maximum protection of Ukrainian skies. Until there is peace, Ukrainians must not be dependent on constant Russian attacks; Russian missiles and drones must not take lives. Ukraine proposed that the U.S. consider a special format for protecting Ukrainian skies.”

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, Trump pushed back on one reporter’s suggestion of his “lack of action” on Russia in response to its continued offensive operations and long-range attacks in Ukraine, despite his repeated threats of further sanctions and tariffs on Moscow.

“How do you know there’s no action? Would you say that, putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China, they’re almost equal, would you say there was no action that costs hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia You call that no action?” Trump said.

The president was referring to the recent imposition of 25% tariffs on all imported Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian energy goods and military equipment.

“And I haven’t done phase two yet,” Trump continued. “Or phase three. But when you say there’s no action, I think you ought to get yourself a new job. Because if you remember, two weeks ago, I did — I said, if India buys, India’s got big problems. And that’s what happened. So don’t tell me about that.”

Trump and Putin met in Alaska nearly three weeks ago. After that event, Trump suggested that a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy should be the next step in the negotiations process.

The Kremlin has given no indication of its willingness to support such a meeting, though Putin suggested this week that a meeting could take place in Moscow.

Kyiv quickly dismissed that proposal. Foreign Minister Andri Sybiha said in a post to X, “Putin continues to mess around with everyone by making knowingly unacceptable proposals.”

Trump told reporters on Wednesday he had “no message” for Putin. “He knows where I stand, and he’ll make a decision one way or the other whatever his decision is will either be happy about it or unhappy and if we’re unhappy about it, you’ll see things happen.”

“We’ve taken very strong action, as you know, and in other ways we’ve taken very strong action,” Trump continued. “But I’ll be speaking to him over the next few days and we’re going to see with him. I’m going to know exactly what’s happened.”

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge, Hannah Demissie, Will Gretsky, Yulia Drozd, Somayeh Malekian and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.

