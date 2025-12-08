Marcello Hernández sets debut stand-up special at Netflix

Marcello Hernández in his first-ever stand-up special, ‘Marcello Hernández: American Boy.’ (Netflix)

Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández has set his first-ever stand-up comedy special. 

Marcello Hernández: American Boy will be available to stream on Netflix on Jan. 7, 2026. Written and performed by Hernández and directed by Nicholaus Goossen, the special was filmed in front of the comedian’s hometown audience in Miami, Florida. It runs an hour long.

The stand-up special focuses on Hernández’s experiences while growing up as a first-generation American.

Hernández shared the news about the upcoming stand-up special to his social media on Monday.

“MY FIRST NETFLIX SPECIAL,” he wrote on Instagram. “I started comedy at 18 in Cleveland, Ohio at dive bars, small clubs, and poetry slam rooms. 10 years later, stand up has given me everything. If you’ve ever been to a show, put me on a show, given me advice, or supported me in any way, THANK YOU.”

Hernández has been on Saturday Night Live since 2023. He will voice Shrek and Fiona’s son, Fergus, in the upcoming animated film Shrek 5.

Related Posts

Robert Irwin shares emotional moment with mom Terri Irwin on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Witney Carson and Robert Irwin were among the 10 remaining couples paying tribute to the influential people in their lives on the Oct. 14 episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Wildlife conservationist, photographer and zookeeper Robert Irwin delivered an emotional contemporary routine on Dancing with the Stars Tuesday night, dedicating his performance to his mom, Terri Irwin.

The 21-year-old even brought his mom out in the routine’s final moments, and the mother-son duo shared a hug at the end.

“I’m incredibly honoured that Robert thought of me,” Terri Irwin wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend, ahead of her son’s performance. “Steve and I always talked about how much it meant to us to be parents. So much love. This will be a special night.”

Terri Irwin raised her two children — Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin — after her husband, Steve Irwin, died in 2006 from an injury caused by a stingray.

Robert Irwin and his professional dance partner, Witney Carson, danced to Phil Collins‘ 2002 ballad “You’ll Be in My Heart” for Tuesday night’s performance, and the two earned their best score of the season so far.

Robert Irwin also reflected in an Instagram post on what he previously called an “emotional week in rehearsals.”

“My mum and dad created a legacy that l’m proud to continue. I hope I can use this dance to share what she means to me, to our family, and to say thank you for always supporting me through life’s ups and downs,” he wrote.

After the show, he added in an Instagram Story post, “I will remember tonight forever. Thank you.”

‘Reading Rainbow’ returns with new host, star-studded episodes
Mychal Threets attends the 29th Annual Webby Awards on May 12, 2025, in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images The Webby Awards)

Reading Rainbow is returning nearly two decades after the iconic children’s reading program went off the air.

This time, the show has found a new host in Mychal Threets, the librarian who went viral on TikTok for sharing heartwarming stories of “library joy.”

“Take a look, it’s in a book. After nearly 20 years… Reading Rainbow is returning to motivate, help, and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects, and of course… new books!” the show wrote Monday in the caption of a joint Instagram post with Threets and PBS member station BTPM PBS in Buffalo, New York, which created the original series in 1983.

“Make sure to follow the rainbow,” it added.

In the accompanying video, Threets introduces several guest stars, including The Bear and The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The video also teases singer John LegendChrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Chung and Adam DeVine, who will help narrate new stories.

In a separate Instagram post Tuesday, Threets wrote, “There have been two hosts in the history of Reading Rainbow. The Legend of Literacy, LeVar Burton! And… me, Mychal Threets, a librarian.”

“I was raised on Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is my hero,” he continued. “I am a reader, I am a librarian because LeVar Burton and Reading Rainbow so powerfully made us believe we belong in books, we belong everywhere.”

The new Reading Rainbow will be presented as a digital series on the Reading Rainbow website and KidZuko, a children’s YouTube channel. The first of four new episodes premieres Saturday and each subsequent episode will be released each Saturday at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET until Oct. 25.

Reading Rainbow first launched on PBS over 40 years ago in 1983 with host Burton introducing young readers to literature and life themes. The series ran until 2006.

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ sequel gets new title, director
The title treatment for ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

A sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue has officially been greenlit.

The much-anticipated sequel film to the popular rom-com is officially coming via Amazon MGM Studios. It will be titled Red, White & Royal Wedding. But I’m a Cheerleader director Jamie Babbit will helm the upcoming movie.

While plot details are being left under wraps, the new film will tell the next chapter in the love story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry, who is third in line to the British throne.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their starring roles for the sequel. Babbit takes over directing duties from Matthew López, who helmed the first film. She directs from a script by Gemma Burgess, López and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston. McQuiston will also executive produce.

“Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel,” McQuiston said in a press release. “I’m so grateful to Matthew for all his hard work on the first movie and in co-creating this new story with me, and I know that Jamie has the vision, wit, and tenderness to take great care of Alex and Henry from here.”

Babbit said she’s thrilled to be back in the “queer love universe” after she directed But I’m a Cheerleader while she was in her 20s.

“We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy,” Babbit said. “I’m thrilled to work with this brilliant team.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.