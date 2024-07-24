March For Our Lives endorses Kamala Harris, the group’s first-ever political endorsement
(WASHINGTON) — March For Our Lives, the youth-led organization dedicated to ending gun violence following the 2018 Parkland, Florida, high school shooting, will be endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election — the first time the organization has ever endorsed a political candidate, and an indicator of the mounting youth support for the vice president.
“As one of the largest youth-led movements in the nation, we are clear-eyed about the challenge ahead, and we believe that Kamala Harris is uniquely suited to meet this moment,” the group said in a news release shared first with ABC News.
The group goes on to say that Harris is the right candidate to meet the political moment the country currently finds itself in.
“We need an ardent defender of democracy, a gun violence prevention champion, and a leader who will listen to young people, give us a seat at the table, and fight for our future. We believe that Kamala Harris is that candidate and the right person to stand up for us and fight for the country we deserve,” the news release read.
The organization’s endorsement of Harris comes as she oversees the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention and has met regularly with advocates and survivors of gun violence.
In an interview with ABC News, Natalie Fall, executive director of March For Our Lives, said there’s energy brewing from youth voters with Harris now being the presumptive Democratic nominee that wasn’t seen before with President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket. Biden announced Sunday that will not be running for reelection in the 2024 race — instead endorsing Harris for the job.
“We see a lot of energy around Vice President Harris in this election; there’s no denying that. I think everybody’s seeing it right now,” Fall said to ABC News.
“I just think young people in particular didn’t really see themselves represented or reflected in the Biden ticket in the way that they wanted. It’s not to say that President Biden hasn’t had great accomplishments … But I think we need someone who can meet this moment and who is up to the challenge of taking Donald Trump to task and really defeating his effort to erode all of our institutions and our democracy,” she added.
The coveted youth vote is something both Harris and former President Donald Trump will seek as November approaches — especially in an election that’s expected to be a close contest.
ABC News has reached out to the Trump campaign for specifics on their efforts to appeal to youth voters.
Falls told ABC News that March For Our Lives will mobilize young voters to cast ballots for Harris and other down-ballot candidates through door-knocking, phone banking and creative campaigns.
The group’s endorsement comes as youth voters and organizations mobilize behind Harris.
Voters of Tomorrow, a Gen Z-led organization that engages young Americans in politics and government, announced on Sunday their endorsement of Harris and their efforts to mobilize youth voters behind her.
Following their announcement, the group said it raised $125,000 on Sunday — its best fundraising day ever.
“There’s so much authentic excitement surrounding Vice President Harris online and on the ground, and now we’re channeling that into political action,” Jack Lobel, press secretary for Voters of Tomorrow, said to ABC News in an interview.
Lobel said the excitement and energy surrounding Harris’ campaign is something that likely intimidates Trump and his political operation.
“It’s not just memes; it is record-breaking fundraising hauls, tens of thousands of people joining Zoom calls to organize, people talking to their friends about voting, and Voters of Tomorrow are channeling this momentum to ensure we have record youth voter turnout in November,” he said.
(WASHINGTON) — Former White House chief strategist and longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon said he thinks former President Trump will win this November’s election by a “landslide.”
“We have a 100% certainty we could beat [President Joe] Biden and beat him big and take the Senate and pick up seats in the House,” Bannon said in an interview Sunday with “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl.
Bannon, an architect of Trump’s 2016 campaign who later spent just seven months in the White House, told Karl he talks with Trump “frequently enough.”
Bannon is scheduled to report for a four-month prison sentence on Monday for defying Congress by avoiding a Jan. 6 committee subpoena to discuss his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Friday, the Supreme Court denied his request to remain out of prison while he continues to appeal his conviction.
Bannon has remained influential among hardcore Trump supporters through his four-hour-a-day show “War Room,” broadcast from the basement of his Washington, D.C., home.
The themes and rhetoric from Bannon’s “War Room” often echo in Trump’s campaign speeches — the most central of those being retribution. For his part, Trump has repeatedly vowed to go after his political opponents and, at times, even telling his supporters, “I am your retribution.”
Karl pressed Bannon on who may be the target of a second Trump administration, noting that some who served Trump and crossed him say they’re worried — such as former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who recently told CNN that he and others in the intelligence and law enforcement communities are having conversations about whether they may need to leave the country if Trump is elected to avoid being detained.
“He ought to be very worried,” Bannon said. “He’s definitely going to be investigated. So is [former FBI Director James] Comey. So is [former Defense Secretary Mark] Esper. I believe [former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark] Milley will.”
Bannon went on to claim former Attorney General Bill Barr would also be investigated, but he denied that such threats of investigation qualify as retribution.
“It’s not retribution at all. First off — ” he said.
“Those were his words, not my words, ‘I am your retribution,'” Karl pushed back, referring to Trump.
“His retribution is a very successful, more successful second term,” Bannon said. “What we’re saying is we want justice. We want to have full investigations, and then if criminal charges come up, then criminal charges come up.”
Despite Bannon’s confidence that Trump will win reelection, he dodged questions from Karl to call on Trump supporters to accept the results of the 2024 election regardless of the outcome.
“Will you appeal right now, message to all of Trump supporters to respect the results?” Karl asked.
“Are you going to pull this again?” Bannon replied.
“Win or lose and — to vow there will be no violence?” Karl pressed.
Bannon went on to ask Karl if he has ever “asked a Democrat this question.”
“I mean, I haven’t seen Democrats storm the Capitol to try to stop an election,” Karl responded.
Bannon said that until it is proven the election is “totally fair,” “all bets are off.”
With just two weeks from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, when Trump is expected to officially accept the Republican nomination for president, Bannon on Sunday laid out his vision for what Trump’s second term would look like, detailing “three verticals” that he said he envisions a second Trump administration addressing.
“First vertical is seal the border and the mass deportations,” Bannon said. “The second vertical is about the finances. So Trump’s going to have to deal with a budget of $2 trillion of deficits. He’s going to have to look at the — getting the tax cuts back. And the third is to stop these endless forever wars.”
Despite Bannon’s confidence that Trump and Republicans will be victorious come November, some of his previous election predictions have come up short.
In 2018, Bannon told Karl he expected Republicans would have “an astounding victory” and would “run the tables in the House.” But instead, Democrats picked up 40 seats.
In 2022, he predicted a “massive blowout” for Republicans. Instead, they lost many competitive races from the House to governorships nationwide.
Bannon admitted that his 2022 prediction “did not come out anywhere near what we thought,” but went on to defend his record.
“This is a populist, nationalist revolution,” Bannon said. “It’s a process, we’re not going to win every election.”
Karl also asked Bannon about Trump’s performance at the first presidential debate, largely seen as a victory after a weak performance by Biden.
“Are you worried the Democrats will replace Biden with somebody a little bit harder to beat?” Karl asked.
“I was not a fan of doing this debate at this time, because I said, you’re giving them a free option,” Bannon said. “President Trump should debate who the Democratic Party nominee is, not a guy named Joe Biden. If it’s Biden, do it, if it’s [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer, do it. If it’s [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom, [former first lady] Michelle Obama, you pick it. The Democrats should pick it. That’s their choice.”
Bannon said he doesn’t believe Trump should agree to debate Biden again, but that by the time the second presidential debate comes around at the end of September, “he won’t be around.”
(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a top ally to President Joe Biden and the national co-chair of his reelection campaign, insisted the president is the only Democrat who can defeat former President Donald Trump later this year despite his debate performance Thursday.
Coons cited Biden’s 2020 victory to repeatedly dismiss concerns from editorial boards and other writers worrying about Biden’s ability to defeat Trump after concerns over the president’s age spiked during his halting debate delivery.
“It is always a bad bet to bet against Joe Biden. I was with him when he announced in Philadelphia in 2019, and most of my colleagues said, ‘Oh, he’s too centrist, he’s too white, he’s too moderate. And I was with him in New Hampshire when folks counted him out in the primaries, and I was with him when he was sworn in as president,” he told “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl.
“The stakes of this race couldn’t be higher, and the only Democrat who’s ever beaten Donald Trump is Joe Biden. He is our candidate for November and he has the best shot to beat him,” he added.
When pressed by Karl on whether he truly believes Biden is the only Democrat who can win in November, Coons responded, “I think he’s the only Democrat who can beat Donald Trump.”
Coons’ boasts come as the chorus for Biden’s withdrawal from the race grows from Democrats and outside observers.
Biden’s halting performance Thursday, which included meandering answers and a slack-jawed appearance as he listened to Trump’s answers, underscored what polls show are significant voter worries about his age (he’s 81) and fitness for office, including from supporters.
“Mr. Biden has said that he is the candidate with the best chance of taking on this threat of tyranny and defeating it. His argument rests largely on the fact that he beat Mr. Trump in 2020,” The New York Times Editorial Board wrote. “That is no longer a sufficient rationale for why Mr. Biden should be the Democratic nominee this year.”
“I cannot remember a more heartbreaking moment in American presidential campaign politics in my lifetime,” columnist Thomas Friedman wrote, adding that Biden, a “a good man and a good president, has no business running for reelection.”
Biden’s campaign has vociferously pushed back on that pressure, insisting that Biden will remain in the race and that Trump, who spewed multiple falsehoods during the debate, had a worse showing.
To beef up its claims, the campaign is also releasing strong fundraising numbers as the days go on, including saying Sunday that it has raised more than $33 million since Thursday.
The president also gave a stronger defense of his record during a campaign rally in North Carolina on Friday, though that event drew significantly fewer eyeballs than a national debate simulcast across major television networks seen by more than 50 million viewers, according to Nielsen data.
The most prominent Democrats, though, have yet to defect. Multiple governors and Vice President Kamala Harris, all viewed as future presidential hopefuls, have come out in line behind Biden, which Coons contrasted with Trump, who has not won the support of many of his top aides from his administration.
When pressed on if Biden’s aides are to blame for his faulty performance, Coons did not shy away from how Biden came across but said nobody would be able to pressure the president out of the race.
“I think it was a weak debate performance by President Biden. He had a scratchy, rough voice. He answered a few questions in ways that were not the most forceful, but I think side by side, Donald Trump had a horrifying debate performance,” Coons said. “I do think it’s for Joe Biden to make any decision about his campaign, his debate prep, his path forward.”
(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump is presumptively immune from criminal prosecution for official acts carried out while in office is likely to have a ripple effect on each of his four criminal cases, potentially resulting in delays and complications that will further bog them down, experts told ABC News.
In the months leading up to the Supreme Court’s decision, Trump’s lawyers invoked presidential immunity as a defense in each of the four cases, including moving to dismiss Trump’s Florida and Georgia cases as well as exclude evidence in Trump’s New York hush money case.
While Monday’s ruling entitling Trump to immunity from prosecution for official acts while president will most directly impact his federal election interference case — potentially reshaping charges faced by the former president related to his conduct to overturn the 2020 election results — the Supreme Court’s decision could provide Trump’s lawyers additional ammunition to challenge and delay the other cases.
Following Monday’s landmark Supreme Court decision, Trump’s lawyers made their first move to capitalize on the ruling by seeking to throw out the former president’s conviction in New York for falsifying business records.
Experts suggested that both Trump’s federal and state election interference cases — brought by both special counsel Jack Smith and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — could be reshaped to conform to Monday’s decision. Trump’s Florida criminal case — related to the alleged retention of classified documents — could face further delays to address the Supreme Court ruling.
“Trump’s lawyers are now going to make every argument they can make based on the Supreme Court’s decision,” said Pace University School of Law professor Bennett L. Gershman.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges in each case, and has accused the cases of being politically motivated.
Federal election interference case
The Supreme Court determined that presidents are presumed to be protected by immunity for any official acts, but the court did not clearly apply the ruling to Trump’s alleged criminal conduct, leaving that decision to the trial judge overseeing the case.
Judge Tanya Chutkan — who froze the proceedings for six months during Trump’s Supreme Court appeal — will now need to determine if Trump’s alleged conduct comprised official or private acts. To answer that question, Chutkan will need to consider whether Trump’s conduct fell within the “outer perimeter” of Trump’s presidential duties or if the actions were committed in Trump’s capacity as president, rather than a candidate for office or party leader.
While the justices found that some of the conduct — such as Trump’s interactions with Department of Justice officials — are absolutely official acts, they acknowledged Trump’s interactions with his vice president or state officials could present “difficult questions” for Chutkan.
Adding to the challenge, the justices limited Chutkan’s ability to inquire about Trump’s motives because such an inquiry would be “highly intrusive” and “‘seriously cripple” the president’s ability to conduct their official duties.
“I expect there’ll be hearings about what counts can stand, and what counts can’t stand, and what evidence can be presented and what evidence can’t be presented,” said Jeffrey Cohen, a Boston College associate law professor.
Those hearings could also allow prosecutors to air evidence and testimony ahead of Election Day — though Chutkan is not permitted to set any hearings for another month until the Supreme Court’s decision is formally issued.
The Supreme Court also prohibited prosecutors from using any testimony or private records from Trump or any of his advisers related to official acts as evidence at trial, further complicating the case.
Smith might consider modifying the case against Trump by going back to a grand jury to secure a superseding indictment, according to Justin Levitt, a constitutional law professor at Loyola Law School.
Through a series of hearings and or an updated indictment, Chutkan could carve out a version of the case against Trump that meets the Supreme Court’s new standards, Levitt said.
Overall, experts ABC News spoke with agreed that Monday’s ruling significantly limited the breadth of the case and the kind of evidence that might be permissible at trial — and all but guaranteed that a trial would not take place before the election.
Either side can appeal Chutkan’s final decision about the bounds of the case, and that appeal could take up to a year and go all the way back to the Supreme Court.
“I think that this is a major hurdle for the prosecution,” said Fordham Law Professor Cheryl Bader. “This was a real gut punch.”
Georgia election interference case
The former president’s criminal case in Fulton County, Georgia, could also be reshaped by Monday’s ruling from the Supreme Court, experts said, because both the federal and the state case focus on Trump’s conduct while president.
“I would say that the rule for absolute immunity would apply pretty much equally in both instances, federal and state,” Gershman said.
Earlier this year, Trump’s lawyers sought to dismiss the state case based on the claim of presidential immunity, though the judge overseeing that case has yet to issue a decision, waiting for the Supreme Court’s final ruling.
“The indictment in this case charges President Trump for acts that lie at the heart of his official responsibilities as President,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a January motion. “The indictment is barred by presidential immunity and should be dismissed with prejudice.”
Bader suggested that the Georgia case’s emphasis on conduct related to state officials and private individuals could help prosecutors, since those interactions are less likely to be considered official acts.
The Georgia case is currently delayed as an appeals court considers Trump’s challenge to Judge Scott McAfee’s decision not to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis, though experts suggested Trump could likely use the immunity ruling to extend the delay if or when the case is remanded back to McAfee.
Federal classified documents case
In February, Trump’s lawyers moved to dismiss the former president’s federal case related to the alleged retention of classified documents by arguing that Trump’s conduct was covered by presidential immunity.
Trump’s lawyers argued that the criminal charges “stem directly from official acts by President Trump while in office” because Trump allegedly designated the classified documents as personal records while he was in office.
Legal experts who spoke with ABC News were skeptical of the argument because the case inherently focuses on Trump’s conduct following the presidency, though Judge Aileen Cannon has yet to issue a ruling on the motion.
“There’s a good argument there that there is no official action in holding on to documents after he leaves the office,” Gershman said.
Monday’s ruling might prompt Cannon to reconsider the question of immunity by applying the Supreme Court’s test for official acts — a move that could further delay the proceedings, experts said.
“I could definitely see Judge Cannon using this as an additional vehicle for delay,” Bader added, though she emphasized the case was already unlikely to go to trial before the election.
In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas also provided support for the defense argument that Smith was illegally appointed as special counsel, which Cannon considered during a two-day hearing in June.
“If there is no law establishing the office that the Special Counsel occupies then he cannot proceed with this prosecution. A private citizen cannot criminally prosecute anyone, let alone a former President,” Thomas wrote.
New York hush money case
In May, a New York jury convicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying records related to a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his chances in the 2016 presidential election.
Ahead of the trial, Trump’s lawyers asked that the judge overseeing the case limit certain evidence based on Trump’s immunity claim. The evidence — a government ethics form disclosing the reimbursement at the center of the case, and Trump’s social media posts from his official Twitter account in 2018 related to an alleged “pressure campaign” against his former lawyer Michael Cohen — was admitted into evidence during the trial after Judge Juan Merchan rejected the immunity argument as “untimely.”
“The Court declines to consider whether the doctrine of presidential immunity precludes the introduction of evidence of purported official presidential acts in a criminal proceeding,” Merchan wrote in an April decision.
In a letter to Merchan on Monday — described by sources to ABC News — Trump’s lawyers argued that the verdict should be thrown out because the jury saw evidence that should have been protected by Trump’s immunity for official acts.
Trump’s lawyers could ask Merchan or an appeals court to reconsider if the conviction would stand without the social media posts and ethics form, if the evidence was deemed protected as an official act, according to Gershman.
“There’s just a mountain of other evidence that would support the jury’s verdict, so I don’t see it really having any appreciable impact, if any impact, on the New York case,” Gershman said.
A federal judge who heard arguments related to Trump’s effort to remove the case to federal court already dismissed the argument that any of Trump’s conduct in the case was protected “under the color of the official acts of a President.”
“The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the matter was purely a personal item of the President — a cover-up of an embarrassing event,” Judge Alvin Hellerstein wrote in a July 2023 decision denying Trump’s effort to remove the case to federal court. “Hush money paid to an adult film star is not related to a President’s official acts. It does not reflect in any way the color of the President’s official duties.”