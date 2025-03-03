Mardi Gras parades canceled due to extreme winds: Mother Nature ‘decided not to work with us’

Mardi Gras parades canceled due to extreme winds: Mother Nature ‘decided not to work with us’
ABC News Illustration

(NEW ORLEANS) — Parades on Mardi Gras day have been canceled due to the dangers posed by extreme winds that could reach 60 mph in the New Orleans area on Fat Tuesday.

“The range of where we consider it dangerous and we bring in our people is around 30 to 35 mph,” Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, President Cynthia Lee Sheng said at a news conference Monday, noting that transit buses stop operating when winds reach 35 mph.

The gusty winds will be severe enough that there’s “no other choice” but to cancel Tuesday’s scheduled parades, she said.

“These are not conditions where we would invite family, including the elderly and children, to stand on our streets out in the open,” Sheng said. “These are not conditions for people to be elevated on floats, God forbid, having a float tip over and there’s people on the street just under those floats.”

The winds also bring the danger of flying debris, like tents and chairs, she said.

“I know many, many people have planned all year long for tomorrow … and I know there are many, many scheduled parties for tomorrow. But Mother Nature has just decided not to work with us,” Sheng said.

“I have to look at the safety first,” she said.

Damaging winds are the biggest threat from the severe thunderstorms expected to strike Louisiana on Tuesday, but an isolated tornado and flash flooding are also possible.

“This is disappointing for all of us,” Sheng said, adding, “We still have a lot of festivities today.”

Mardi Gras celebrations ramp up one week before the day itself, with about five days of parades across the city culminating in a final day of parades on Mardi Gras Tuesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Gene Hackman and his wife test negative for carbon monoxide after mysteriously found dead

Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pose for a portrait in 1986 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, both tested negative for carbon monoxide, authorities revealed Friday, amid an investigation after they were mysteriously found dead alongside one of their dogs at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office Adan Mendoza said he believes that carbon monoxide is ruled out as a possible cause of death.

Hackman is believed to have died on Feb. 17 — nine days before he and his wife were discovered dead — Mendoza also said Friday, noting that was the date of the last recorded “event” on his pacemaker. That is believed to have been Hackman’s “last day of life,” the sheriff said, noting that it is still unclear when Arakawa died.

A cause and manner of death remain pending, he said. Investigators are still awaiting full autopsy results and toxicology reports, he said.

The couple was found on Wednesday during a welfare check with no obvious signs of how they died, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

However, their deaths were “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation” due to all of the “circumstances surrounding” the scene, according to the search warrant affidavit.

There was no external trauma to either of them, which led officials to conduct testing for carbon monoxide and toxicology, the sheriff’s office said.

Mendoza said it could be at least three months before they have the final autopsy findings.

He said the pathologist from the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator had expedited some tests and informed him earlier Friday that the couple had tested negative for carbon monoxide.

“She shared that information with me because she thought it was relevant to the case and important for the public to know,” Mendoza said.

In a Thursday search of the couple’s home, investigators recovered two cellphones, thyroid medication, blood pressure medication, Tylenol, a 2025 monthly planner and health records, court records show.

Hackman was discovered on the floor in the mud room, according to the search warrant. It appeared he fell suddenly, and he and his wife “showed obvious signs of death,” the document said.

Arakawa was found lying on her side on the floor in a bathroom, with a space heater near her body, according to the search warrant, and her body showed signs of decomposition due to some mummification to her hands and feet.

On the counter near Arakawa was an opened prescription bottle, with pills scattered, according to the search warrant.

A German shepherd was found dead about 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa, the document said. That dog was in a crate or a kennel, according to Mendoza. Two other dogs owned by the couple survived, though officials said both had access to a doggy door.

The Santa Fe City Fire Department found no signs of a possible carbon monoxide leak or poisoning, the document said. Tests found no carbon monoxide in the house, according to Fire Chief Brian Moya.

New Mexico Gas Company also responded, “As of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence,” the document said.

Two maintenance workers said they hadn’t heard from Hackman and Arakawa in about two weeks, the document said.

A maintenance worker who initially responded to the home found the front door open but there were no signs of forced entry or that anything had been stolen, the document said.

There was no indication of a crime and “there could be a multitude of reasons why the door was open,” the sheriff told reporters Thursday.

There was “no obvious sign or indication of foul play,” but authorities “haven’t ruled that out yet,” the sheriff said.

Investigators are “keeping everything on the table,” he added.

ABC News’ Kevin Shalvey, Erica Morris and Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Car drives into crowd at Christmas market in Germany: Police
Car drives into crowd at Christmas market in Germany: Police

(BERLIN) — A car plowed into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday, injuring multiple victims and sending people fleeing in panic, according to police.

Extensive police operations are underway at the Magdeburg Christmas market, which is now closed, police said.

Magdeburg is about a two-hour drive west of Berlin.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Agency data shared by DOGE online sparks concern among intelligence community
Agency data shared by DOGE online sparks concern among intelligence community
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has sparked concerns within the intelligence community after it posted information about an agency that oversees U.S. intelligence satellites to its newly launched government website.

The DOGE website, updated earlier this week to include information about the federal workforce across agencies, contained details about the headcount and budget for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), an intelligence agency responsible for designing and maintaining U.S. intelligence satellites, according to a review by ABC News.

Multiple intelligence community sources told ABC News that this likely represents a significant breach.

John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and former acting undersecretary for intelligence and analysis at the Department of Homeland Security, said that anytime any details about U.S. citizens working for one of the intel agencies is released, it puts their safety in jeopardy.

A former CIA official who served on classification review boards called the incident a “significant” breach, “particularly if it involves the budget and personnel of the NRO,” adding that “it could be even more significant if it involves declassifying sensitive information under executive authority.”

Mick Mulroy, an ABC News national security and defense analyst and a former CIA officer, said “I do not know whether classified information has been publicly disclosed but there are several reasons that the size, budget, and of course names of those in the intelligence community should not be publicly disclosed.”

“Our adversaries want to collect as much information as they can to determine what we are doing, how we are doing, the extent of our investment in intelligence collection and of course the identity of those involved so the can be targeted for intelligence purposes,” Mulroy said.

HuffPost was first to report the information on DOGE’s website.

The NRO and a spokesperson for DOGE did not respond to requests for comment. The bottom of the DOGE.GOV page states, “Workforce data excludes Military, Postal Service, White House, intelligence agencies, and others.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.