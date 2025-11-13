Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi fall in love in ‘Wuthering Heights’ ﻿official trailer

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie on the ‘Wuthering Heights’ poster. (Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures)

The official trailer for Emerald Fennell‘s Wuthering Heights film adaptation has arrived.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the official trailer for this reimagning of Emily Brontë‘s classic story on Thursday.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star as Cathy and Heathcliff in this bold telling of the beloved Gothic romance. Fennell wrote, directed and produced the film.

“Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same,” Robbie’s Cathy says in the trailer.

The movie features original songs by Charli XCX. The Brat superstar has just released the new track “Chains of Love,” which is featured in the new trailer. Additionally, the album Charli made for the film is also now available to preorder.

“Wuthering Heights, the album i created for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, is available to pre order now. 12 original songs. Yours, 13th February 2026. <3,” Charli posted to Instagram.

Making up the film’s ensemble cast are Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton and Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton. Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell also star in the film.

Wuthering Heights arrives in theaters on Feb. 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Jeremy Allen White on the ‘leap of faith’ it took to play Bruce Springsteen
Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.’ (20th Century Studios)

The Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in October with The Bear’Jeremy Allen White playing The Boss, and it sounds like it took a lot to get him ready for the role.

“I had never really sang anything, never mind Bruce,” White tells The Associated Press. “There was a leap of faith that we were all taking.”

White says that after speaking to director Scott Cooper about the film he felt “really excited” about it, but expressed his concerns about not being able to sing or play guitar.

“Scott had faith. And Bruce had faith,” White said. “And we trusted each other.”

As for whether he had any worries about White playing Springsteen, Cooper notes, “I knew that he had the two qualities that really embody Bruce: humility and swagger. And they don’t teach swagger at [Juilliard]. You either have it or you don’t. I was never concerned. He’s sensational.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows The Boss’ efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. It also stars Jeremy StrongStephen GrahamPaul Walter Hauser and Gaby Hoffmann. It opens in theaters Oct. 24.

In brief: Jane Krakowski joins ‘Oh, Mary!’ on Broadway and more
Oh, Jane! Jane Krakowski has joined the cast of the Tony-winning Broadway play Oh, Mary! The actress will play Mary Todd Lincoln in the show starting this fall. “Icon of the American stage Jane Krakowski is Mary Todd Lincoln beginning October 14 for 8 WEEKS ONLY!” the official Oh, Mary! account shared on Instagram …

We now know who will star in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Age of InnocenceCamila MorroneKristine Frøseth and Ben Radcliffe will star as Ellen Olenska, May Welland and Newland Archer in the upcoming limited series. Margo Martindale also joins the cast as Mrs. Manson-Mingott. The show will be based on Edith Wharton‘s classic forbidden love story set in 19th century New York City …

Jason Segel has joined the cast of Angelina Jolie‘s latest film. Deadline reports that Segel will star opposite Jolie in Anxious People, a film about an investment banker who gets taken hostage by a reluctant bank robber the day before Christmas Eve. The White Lotus breakout Aimee Lou Wood also stars in the film, which is based on Fredrik Backman‘s novel …

Margaret Qualley, Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke on their new dark comedy, ‘Honey Don’t!’
Margaret Qualley stars as Honey O’Donahue in the new ‘Honey Don’t!’ (Karen Kuehn)

Ethan Coen‘s latest film is the dark comedy Honey Don’t!

Margaret Qualley stars as the titular Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator who explores a series of strange deaths that are tied to a mysterious church.

There’s much about the film that feels modern, as it is a dark comedy about a lesbian detective. But there’s also a lot about Honey Don’t!, including the cool confidence of its main character, that is reminiscent of classic noir.

Qualley told ABC Audio that Coen and his wife, co-writer and producer Tricia Cooke, recommended a lot of older movies for Qualley to watch in preparation of taking on the role of Honey.

The Long Goodbye, [TheMaltese FalconFat City, a lot of Humphrey Bogart performances and Lauren Bacall — a time when cinema was less realistic, more aspirational,” Qualley said. “There’s a good amount of care that goes into performing ease.”

Cooke said Qualley could rival the stars of the old Hollywood system with this performance.

“To us, Margaret could have been part of the Hollywood system back in the ’40s and ’50s,” Cooke said. “She can do everything. She sings, she dances, she can act.”

Coen echoed Cooke’s statement, saying, “Spencer Tracy said you got to remember your lines and not bump into the furniture, and I can’t remember Margaret bumping into the furniture even once.”

Honey Don’t! arrives in theaters on Friday. 

