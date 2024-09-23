Margot Robbie + Jacob Elordi join director Emerald Fennell for ‘Wuthering Heights’
Margot Robbie is teaming up with Jacob Elordi and director Emerald Fennell for an adaptation of Emily Brontë‘s classic Wuthering Heights, Variety is reporting.
Robbie’s LuckyChap production company produced Fennell’s Saltburn, which starred Elordi, and Promising Young Woman, which netted the writer-director an Academy Award, as well as four other nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Carey Mulligan.
Fennell, incidentally, also appeared in Robbie’s blockbuster Barbie, which was also produced by the Australian actress’s company.
Wuthering Heights is the classic story of class, love and revenge; Robbie will play the book’s Catherine Earnshaw and Elordi, Heathcliff.
According to the trade, Saltburn producer MRC is backing the project, which is in preproduction and will shoot in the U.K. in 2025.
Daisy Ridley has revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease back in September 2023.
Graves’ disease is an immune system condition that affects the thyroid gland, according to Mayo Clinic.
The Young Woman and the Sea actress tells Women’s Health in an interview published Tuesday that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease after her doctor suggested she see an endocrinologist following bouts of hot flashes and fatigue after filming the psychological thriller Magpie.
“I thought, Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly,” she says.
When she described her symptoms, which included a racing heart rate, weight loss, fatigue and hand tremors, to the endocrinologist, he said they were consistent with Graves’, often referred to as “tired but wired.”
“It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out,” says Ridley.
While there is no cure for Graves’ disease, Ridley is managing her symptoms with “a routine pattern of daily medication and a more mindful diet,” according to Women’s Health, including going gluten-free.
“I am not super strict about it, but generally cutting down on gluten makes me feel better,” says Ridley, who has also been vegan for year.
She’s working to pay attention to her body by slowing down and resting when necessary, as well as integrating things like infrared saunas, cryotherapy, massages and acupuncture into her routine.
Saturday Night Livehas revealed that Jean Smart will be the first guest host of the show’s 50th season on Sept. 28. It will mark her debut on the stage of Studio 8H.
Smart and her HBO show Hacks were honored Sunday at the 76th Emmy Awards with an upset win for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Smart picking up her sixth trophy.
Incidentally, Jelly Roll, who was featured in the Emmys in memoriam statement, will be Smart’s musical guest.
SNL also announced that stand-up comic Nate Bargatze is returning with Saturday Night Live veteran Coldplay on Oct. 5; Wicked star Ariana Grande will be Oct. 12’s guest host, with Stevie Nicks as her musical act.
The Oct. 19 show will feature Michael Keaton, with Billie Eilish returning as musical guest, while Nov. 2 show will welcome back John Mulaney, with Chappell Roan making her SNL debut.
Matt Damon looked back at his breakout role in Good Will Hunting and his action star turn in the Bourne franchise for the Good Morning America series “Take It From Me.”
The 53-year-old actor, whose latest film The Instigators debuts Aug. 9 on Apple TV+, says he learned “innumerable lessons” from the late Robin Williams while filming 1997’s Good Will Hunting.
“He was one of the hardest working people that I ever, ever worked with. Take after take, he was absolutely tenacious and he was inventive and creative,” said Damon, who won an Oscar for writing the film with his best friend Ben Affleck.
“He just was exploding with ideas and creative energy, and he was really, really kind to everybody,” he said of Williams, who died by suicide in 2014.
Damon starred as the titular math genius MIT janitor Will Hunting in the film; Williams won an Oscar for playing Dr. Sean Maguire, a psychologist who both challenges and helps Will.
Damon continued, “I just feel incredibly lucky not just that he said yes to this movie, because that is why it got made, ultimately, but that I was exposed to that kind of a human being early on in my career while my work habits were still forming.”
Matt added, “I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or kinder scene partner and friend.”
Damon was also asked if he would ever reprise his role as Jason Bourne, the character he first played in 2002’s The Bourne Identity and its subsequent sequels, the most recent of which released in 2016.
“I would definitely take on this role again if there was a good script, if we could figure out where to take the character to make it interesting for the audience,” he explained. “… I would definitely — definitely — do that again.”
