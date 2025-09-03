Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi star in ‘Wuthering Heights’ teaser trailer

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie on the ‘Wuthering Heights’ poster. (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Fall in love again and again with the official teaser trailer for Wuthering Heights.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell‘s adaptation of Emily Brontë‘s classic story.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star as Cathy and Heathcliff in this reimagining of the beloved Gothic romance. Fennell wrote, directed and produced the film.

“Do you want me to stop?” Elordi’s Heathcliff asks Robbie’s Cathy as he runs his fingers over her stomach in the trailer.

“No,” she whispers in response.

The trailer is set to Charli XCX‘s “Everything is romantic,” and the film also features original songs by the brat superstar.

Charli took to Instagram to share the film’s trailer.

“new original songs by me for Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. in theatres february 14th. happy early valentines,” Charli captioned her post.

Making up the ensemble cast are Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton and Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton. Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell also star in the film.

Wuthering Heights arrives in theaters on Feb. 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ stars pay tribute to co-star Rick Hurst, who has died at 79
CBS via Getty Images

Dukes of Hazzard stars John Schneider and Tom Wopat have responded to reports that their former co-star Rick Hurst has passed away at the age of 79. Hurst played Cletus Hogg on the popular series.

Schneider wrote on Facebook, “You were [a] remarkable force for humanity, sanity and comedy my friend. Heaven is a safer and more organized place with you in it.”

He added, “We’ll keep the race going and people laughing until we meet again!”

Wopat called Hurst a “true friend, a fine actor and an all around good guy” in his tribute on Instagram.

“He was handed the unenviable task of replacing Sonny Shroyer as Sheriff Rosco’s sidekick,” Wopat continued. “He did an amazing job of accomplishing this with panache and characteristic humility. Rick will be deeply missed.”

Hurst’s death was first announced by Dukes of Hazzard co-star Ben Jones. He shared the news on the Facebook page of his Dukes of Hazzard museum, Cooter’s Place, named after his character.

“It doesn’t seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon,” Jones wrote on Thursday. “When something so unexpected happens, it is ‘harder to process’, as the current expression goes.”

He added, “We have always thought of our Cooter’s friends as ‘Hazzard Nation’, Well, Hazzard Nation is sure going to miss Rick Hurst down here around ‘Cooters’, but his presence will always be near us. Rest in Peace, old friend!”

Dukes of Hazzard, which ran on CBS from 1979 to 1985, followed cousins Bo and Luke Duke, played by Schneider and Wopat, respectively, who live in rural Georgia and drive a customized 1969 Dodge Charger nicknamed the General Lee. Hurst’s character, Cletus, was a deputy and the cousin of the town’s corrupt county commissioner Boss Hogg, played by Sorrell Booke.

Brad Pitt on attending Alcoholics Anonymous: ‘I needed rebooting’
John Nacion/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Brad Pitt is opening up about his time attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

The actor chatted about attending an AA meeting with Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard in an episode of the podcast released on Monday.

Pitt said attending AA was an amazing thing.

“I just thought it was just incredible men sharing their experiences, their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches, and a lot of humor with it. I thought it was a really special experience,” Pitt said.

Shepard said he wondered if Pitt was nervous to chat on the podcast with him after they had met in AA, knowing the “really heightened honesty and vulnerability” of the experience.

But Pitt told Shepard he felt “quite at ease.” While at AA, Pitt said he was shy, but felt led to open up because of how low he felt at the time.

“I was pretty much on my knees, and I was really open,” Pitt said. “I was trying anything and everyone. Anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f*** up in some areas. And it just meant a lot to me.”

After a few AA meetings, the sessions began to be “something I’d look forward to,” Pitt said. The actor also said he feels like he is “pretty good at taking responsibility” for “and owning up to” things he’s done wrong.

“And now it’s a quest to, you know, ‘What do I do with this? How can I right this?’ And make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Pitt said.

‘And Just Like That…’ to end with season 3
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City revival is coming to an end.

The current season of the popular HBO Max series will be its last, concluding in a two-part finale airing in August, series showrunner, writer and director Michael Patrick King announced Friday.

King said he came to the conclusion that the series should end while writing the final episode of season 3, which is currently airing.

“SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season,” King wrote, referring to Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw on the show. “It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

And Just Like That… debuted in December 2021. It follows the New York City-based group of friends made famous on Sex and the City as they navigate “the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” HBO Max said at the time of the show’s debut.

In addition to Parker, returning Sex and the City cast members Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis starred in the show.

Parker, Nixon and Davis each took to social media Friday to post about the announcement of the series’ ending.

“I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love,” Davis wrote. “And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever.”

Parker shared a video montage on social media of clips from the show, along with a tribute to her character and the show.

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all,” Parker captioned the video. “I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all.”

Parker added that both she and King saw “this chapter [as] complete.”

She concluded with a special message to fans, writing, “I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do.”

