Maria Sharapova, Bryan brothers selected for tennis HOF

Maria Sharapova, Bryan brothers selected for tennis HOF
Gary Gershoff/WireImage

(NEWPORT, R.I.) — Five-time major champion and former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Bryan, the most successful men’s doubles pairing in history, were named to the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 on Thursday.

They will be inducted Aug. 23 at the Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, following a three-day celebration and related activities.

In a statement, Kim Clijsters, the Hall’s president and a member of the 2017 Hall of Fame class, praised the trio for their careers and achievements.

“Beyond each of their historic accomplishments on the court, the Class of 2025 have had such a profound impact on the game of tennis and have inspired multiple generations of fans across the world,” Clijsters said. “We look forward to celebrating them in Newport next year.”

Sharapova, 37, is one of 10 women to achieve the career Grand Slam. One of the most recognizable players on tour for much of her career, Sharapova was Forbes’ highest-paid female athlete in the world for 11 consecutive years due to her earnings on the court and various endorsement deals.

Sharapova’s reputation and marketability suffered following the announcement of a failed test for a banned substance in 2016, and she was suspended from the sport for 15 months. She returned to competition in April 2017 and won her last title at the Tianjin Open that October. She retired in February 2020.

She won 36 titles overall and claimed an Olympic silver medal while representing her native Russia in 2012. Sharapova held the world’s top ranking on five separate occasions for a combined 21 weeks. She was ranked in the top five for 408 weeks.

Identical twins and California natives Bob and Mike Bryan, 46, won 16 major titles, four ATP Finals and 119 overall titles together. The Bryan brothers held the No. 1 doubles ranking for 438 weeks, including a streak of 139 weeks from February 2013 to October 2015. They held the year-end top ranking 10 times, earned Olympic doubles gold in 2012 and bronze in 2008, and helped lead the United States team to Davis Cup victory in 2007.

Mike, older than Bob by two minutes, won two additional major doubles titles and the year-end ATP Finals alongside Jack Sock in 2018 when Bob was sidelined with injury, putting Mike atop the list for most all time. Both brothers earned multiple mixed doubles trophies — Bob with seven and Mike with four — throughout their 22-year career. They retired together in August 2020.

In an interview this week with ESPN, Bob said they would have “just fallen over” in shock if someone had told them as tennis-loving children that they would one day end up in the Hall of Fame.

“It was nothing we ever even put on our goal list,” Bob said. “It’s almost too unattainable for a young kid to think about that, and we always just loved what we did. I think that’s what drove us to this point, and it allowed us to play tennis for so long. It was never really work or sacrifice for us.

“… It’s an incredibly special feeling just because all of our idols and so many of the legends of the game are in there, and to be included in a house that holds those names is amazing for us.”

Mike told ESPN that people began mentioning to them the possibility of the two ultimately being Hall of Famers once they broke Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde’s record for most titles together (61), but it wasn’t something either was focused on during their careers.

“We thought of ‘The Woodies’ record like climbing Mount Everest. It was such a milestone, but we would still kind of shrug it off when people would say, ‘Oh one day you might be in Newport,'” Mike said. “But once we put our rackets down and really had the chance to look back on our body of work, we thought it might stack up when the vote came in five years. Then it was in the back of our minds.”

The two were excited to learn they had been nominated in August. Earlier this month, while Mike and his family were staying with Bob and his family in South Florida after evacuating their Tampa Bay-area home during Hurricane Milton, both brothers received a text message asking whether they could attend a Zoom call later that day.

Sitting side-by-side in Bob’s office, they knew it was good news as soon as they saw Clijsters’ smiling face on the screen. Clijsters told them they were officially part of the 2025 Hall of Fame class, alongside Sharapova, someone whom they have known since she first came on tour.

“She’s done great things for the sport, and great things off the court, so to be in this class with her is special,” Mike said.

Bob said they were looking forward to spending time with Sharapova during the lead-in events and to have a formal occasion to thank everyone who helped them along the way.

“We retired during the pandemic, and we never really had a chance to thank all of these people that played a big part in our career,” Bob said. “We just kind of sailed off into the sunset and never put a bow on the whole journey. So we’re going to try to get as many people together as possible and just tell them how appreciative we are and that this is their moment too.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Scoreboard roundup — 9/22/24
Scoreboard roundup — 9/22/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1
San Diego 4, Chi White Sox 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 8, Minnesota 1
Boston 9, Minnesota 3
Detroit 4, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
Texas 6, Seattle 5
LA Angels 9, Houston 8
NY Yankees 7, Oakland 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
Chi Cubs 5, Washington 0
Milwaukee 10, Arizona 9
LA Dodgers 6, Colorado 5
NY Mets 2, Philadelphia 1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON
Calgary 6 Seattle 1
Florida 3, Nashville 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
Utah 5, St. Louis 3
NY Rangers 3, Boston 2
Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Florida 6, Nashville 2
NY Islanders 4, New Jersey 2
Ottawa 6, Toronto 5 (OT)
Vegas 4, San Jose 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Denver 26, Tampa Bay 7
Green Bay 30, Tennessee 14
Indianapolis 21, Chicago 16
Minnesota 34, Houston 7
NY Giants 21, Cleveland 15
Philadelphia 15, New Orleans 12
Pittsburgh 20, LA Chargers 10
Carolina 36, Las Vegas 22
Seattle 24, Miami 3
Baltimore 28, Dallas 25
Detroit 20, Arizona 13
LA Rams 27, San Francisco 24
Kansas City 22, Atlanta 17

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Las Vegas 78, Seattle 67 (Las Vegas leads series 1-0))
New York 83, Atlanta 69 (NY leads series 1-0)
Connecticut 93, Indiana 69 (Conn. leads series 1-0)
Minnesota 102, Phoenix 95 (Min. leads series 1-0)

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 0

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

San Francisco 49ers head coach calls Ricky Pearsall’s recovery following shooting a ‘miracle’
San Francisco 49ers head coach calls Ricky Pearsall’s recovery following shooting a ‘miracle’
Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) — San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said it’s a “miracle” rookie Ricky Pearsall is recovering days after the team said the player was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery.

“He’s the toughest person I know, just going through a situation like that,” Shanahan told reporters on Thursday, speaking out for the first time on the incident. “We always felt this way watching him on the football field and things like that, but kind of to watch how he handled that situation and watch how he’s been every day since, it shows how special the guy is.”

Pearsall, 23, was seen at practice on Thursday, standing on the field in street clothes holding a football and watching the wide receiver drills, as the team prepared for Monday night’s season opener against the New York Jets.

The athlete “sustained a bullet wound to his chest” during an attempted robbery on Saturday in San Francisco’s Union Square, the San Francisco 49ers said in a statement. He was released from the hospital on Sunday and is expected to make a full recovery.

On Monday, the National Football League added the player to the reserve/non-football injury list, meaning he will miss at least four games of the season, according to ESPN.

Shanahan said the team has been focusing on giving Pearsall space to physically and mentally recover from the ordeal, though he’s eager to get back to playing.

“I think each day the mental part becomes more a big deal, you know, the adrenaline and just surviving that,” the coach said. “Ricky’s saying stuff … like, I still think I could play versus the Jets.”

“It’s just like, dude, what are you talking about?” Shanahan continued.

On the recovery, Shanahan said Pearsall “wants to go a week or so without trying to work up a sweat” and then will start rehab.

A 17-year-old suspect arrested in connection with the shooting was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and attempted second-degree robbery, prosecutors said.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was arraigned at the Youth Guidance Center in San Francisco on Wednesday. Following the court appearance, his attorney told reporters the teen — a senior at Tracy High School — is “very sorry genuinely that this did happen, as is his family.”

“I can say on their behalf, as well as on my own behalf, that our thoughts go out to the Pearsall family and Mr. Pearsall himself,” the attorney, Deputy Public Defender Bob Dunlap, said. “So there’s genuine, genuine remorse in that regard.”

The teen is in custody and will be detained awaiting a trial date.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told reporters Tuesday that her office hasn’t made a determination yet on whether it would request a hearing before a judge to decide whether the teen will be tried as an adult.

Dunlap said he hopes the case does not transfer to adult court, saying his client “certainly should be treated as a juvenile. He is a juvenile.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jordan Chiles opens up on losing Olympic bronze medal: ‘I followed the rules’
Jordan Chiles opens up on losing Olympic bronze medal: ‘I followed the rules’
Jordan Chiles of Team USA looks on with her Bronze Medal from the Women’s Apparatus floor final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Olympian Jordan Chiles opened up this week in her first interview since being stripped of her bronze medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The star gymnast, whose bronze medal in the women’s gymnastics floor exercise final was revoked in August, spoke on the subject at the 2024 Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City on Wednesday.

“The biggest thing that was taken from me was that it was the recognition of who I was,” said Chiles, pausing halfway through and becoming emotional. “Not just my sport, but the person I am.”

“To me, everything that has gone on, it’s not about the medal, it’s about my skin color, it’s about the fact that there were things that have led up to this position of being an athlete,” she said.

She added, “I felt like when I was back in 2018, where I did lose the love of this sport. I lost it again. I felt like I was really left in the dark.”

Chiles referenced a coach she said she had in 2018, who she claimed “emotionally and verbally abused” her, though she did not name them, and said losing her medal made her feel voiceless again.

“I wasn’t able to be heard,” she said.

She added, “I made history and I will always continue to make history, and something that I rightfully did, I followed the rules. My coach followed the rules. We did everything that was totally, completely right.”

Initially, Chiles finished fifth in the individual floor exercise final at the Paris Olympics, only to be moved up to the bronze medal spot after her coaches appealed the scoring of one of the elements in her routine. In moving from fifth to third, she leaped over two Romanian gymnasts — including Ana Barbosu, who had already begun celebrating bronze.

The International Gymnastics Federation has since awarded Barbosu third place, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided the appeal made by Chiles’ coach at the event, with CAS saying Chiles’ score was “raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline.” In stating the challenge came too late, the CAS reinstated Chiles’ incorrect 13.666 score.

CAS later said it would not hear Chiles’ appeal to keep her bronze medal from the Paris Olympics despite new evidence, according to USA Gymnastics.

Following the unsuccessful appeal, Chiles took to Instagram to share her feelings on losing the medal.

“I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey,” she wrote in a statement at the time.

“To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country,” she continued.

Chiles took home one medal from the Olympics, helping Team USA secure gold in the women’s artistic team all-around event. She was also a part of the silver medal-winning team at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.