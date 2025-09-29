Marine awarded Purple Heart charged in deadly North Carolina waterfront bar shooting

Marine awarded Purple Heart charged in deadly North Carolina waterfront bar shooting

Suspected gunman Nigel Edge of shown in this booking photo released by police, September 28, 2025. Southport Police Dept.

(SOUTHPORT, N.C.) — Prosecutors are weighing the death penalty for a Marine veteran they allege was the rifle-wielding “lone wolf” who opened fire from a boat on a waterfront bar in Southport, North Carolina, over the weekend, killing three people and wounding eight others in what police described as a “highly premeditated” attack.

The suspect, 40-year-old Nigel Edge, is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Edge, who changed his name from Sean William Debevoise in 2023, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. He is also charged with five counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or injure.

ABC News has confirmed with the United States Marine Corps that Edge served nearly six years in the Marines from September 2003 to June 2009, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 and 2006 and ultimately rose to the rank of sergeant, officials said.

Photos that surfaced on Sunday appear to show Edge once escorted American Idol singer Kellie Pickler to the 2012 Country Music Awards while dressed in his formal Marine uniform.

The mass shooting in Southport happened just 12 hours before another Marine veteran who also served Operation Iraqi Freedom allegedly rammed his truck through the front doors of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and opened fire on the congregation with an assault weapon, killing four people and injuring eight, authorities said. The suspected Michigan gunman was killed in a gunfight with police.

During a news conference on Sunday, North Carolina authorities alleged that Edge targeted patrons of the American Fish Company on the Southport waterfront, who were on an outdoor deck listening to live music when the suspect opened fire with an assault rifle from a boat.

“Some facts that we have at this time are that we believe this was a targeted location. It appears that he acted as what we call a ‘lone wolf.’ He acted alone,” Southport Police Chief Todd Coring said at the news conference. “This is highly premeditated from what we’re seeing at this time.”

Edge was detained by the Coast Guard about a half-hour after the 10:25 p.m. shooting, when he was spotted loading his boat at a public boat ramp in Oak Island, North Carolina, just a few nautical miles from the crime scene, officials said. After being questioned by investigators, Edge was arrested and charged with the shooting.

“We understand that this suspect identifies as a combat veteran. He self-identifies. Injured in the line of duty is what he’s saying. He suffers from PTSD. We want to point those facts out,” Coring said.

Marine officials did not release details on the circumstances that led to Edge being awarded the Purple Heart, but did disclose that his last duty assignment was with the Wounded Warriors Battalion East.

Jon David, the local district attorney, said during Sunday’s news conference that more charges could be filed against Edge and that his office is considering the death penalty.

“I will say that North Carolina is a state for which the death penalty is a potential, and my office does seek it in appropriate cases,” David said. “I have a team of senior prosecutors that meets as part of a death penalty review committee, and we make sure that we thoroughly evaluate the facts and the law on a case-by-case basis.”

A motive for the Southport shooting remains under investigation. However, David said finding a motive is not essential to prosecuting the suspect.

“People frequently want to know what happened and why. As prosecutors in a courtroom, we have to prove intent. Intent and motive are very different things,” David said. “We don’t actually have to prove motive. We don’t know why people do what they do.”

David added that the thread connecting the victims in the shooting “appears to be a love of having a good time and enjoying all that Southport has to offer.”

“Sadly, a lot of the victims in this case appear to be not members of our community, but people who were here on vacation,” David said.

He said that other than a few minor brushes with the law, Edge “wasn’t quite as well known in the criminal court system.”

“There are some minor contacts over the years, but nothing significant in his past which would give us any indication that he was capable of such horror,” David said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Hunter Biden escalates rift with Melania Trump over Jeffrey Epstein allegation
Hunter Biden escalates rift with Melania Trump over Jeffrey Epstein allegation
Hunter Biden, the son President Joe Biden, is seen during an event to celebrate the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, September 30, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — An emerging rift between Melania Trump and Hunter Biden escalated Thursday when the son of former President Joe Biden issued an expletive-laden response to the first lady’s demand that he apologize for an allegation he made about her alleged prior ties to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Last month, during an interview with YouTube host Andrew Callaghan, Hunter Biden said it was Epstein, the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide in jail in 2019, who initially introduced Melania Trump to her future husband, President Donald Trump — an assertion that Alejandro Brito, an attorney for Melania Trump, called untrue and “extremely salacious” in a letter to Hunter Biden last week.

Brito’s letter to Hunter Biden, a copy of which was reviewed by ABC News, threatened a billion-dollar lawsuit if he failed to retract the claim, which Brito said caused Melania Trump “overwhelming financial and reputational harm.”

On Thursday, Hunter Biden reappeared on Callaghan’s YouTube program, where he was offered an opportunity to apologize to Melania Trump.

“F— that, that’s not going to happen,” he shot back.

“[Epstein and Trump] knew each other well, they spent an enormous amount of time together,” Hunter Biden said, citing an excerpt from a book written by Michael Wolff, a Trump biographer, to back up his claim.

President Trump has criticized Wolff as a “third rate reporter” and questioned many of Wolff’s anecdotes about him and his family.

The Daily Beast, which also reported on Wolff’s claim, took down their story on the matter after receiving a similar letter from Melania Trump’s lawyer, and issued an apology “for any confusion or misunderstanding.”

“I only can go by what people are saying, I don’t know,” Hunter Biden told Callaghan.

“If they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein — if the president and the first lady want to do that … I’m more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do it,” he said.

Asked to respond to Hunter Biden’s comments, Nick Clemens, a spokesperson for Melania Trump, told ABC News, “First Lady Melania Trump’s attorneys are actively ensuring immediate retractions and apologies by those who spread malicious, defamatory falsehoods. The true account of how the First Lady met President Trump is in her best-selling book, ‘Melania.'”

In her memoir, Melania Trump said she and Trump met at a 1998 Fashion Week party in New York, and that the two were introduced by a modeling agent.

Hunter Biden is no stranger to legal wrangling. Weeks ahead of Trump’s inauguration, then-President Biden pardoned his son shortly before two federal judges were scheduled to sentence him for a pair of criminal convictions in Delaware and California, for which he faced the possibility of substantial prison time.

He also filed a flurry of lawsuits against individuals who he accused of peddling and misusing the contents of his laptop shortly before the 2020 presidential election. One of those suits, which targeted former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne for alleged defamation, is scheduled to go to trial this fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

9 dead, 30 injured in fire at Massachusetts assisted-living facility, officials say
9 dead, 30 injured in fire at Massachusetts assisted-living facility, officials say

(FALL RIVER, Mass.) — Nine people have been killed and dozens are hurt as a fire tore through an assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, officials said.

At least 30 people, including five firefighters, were transported to local hospitals after the Sunday night blaze at the Gabriel House assisted-living facility, Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said.

“The fire went to five alarms, drawing about 50 firefighters to the scene, including about 30 who were off-duty,” officials said in a statement.

The injured were in “various conditions,” officials said. The five firefighters were transported to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“My heart goes out to those who are waking up to the most horrific news imaginable about their loved ones this morning,” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement on Monday. “I’m grateful to the firefighters and first responders whose heroic efforts saved lives. We are all praying for those who lost loved ones and for the full recovery of those who were injured.”

“A full investigation is already underway,” she continued. “I know the people of Fall River are strong and resilience, and now is the time for us to all come together to support one another through this terrible tragedy.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Secret Service believes it thwarted plot that could have dismantled NYC’s telecommunications network: Officials
Secret Service believes it thwarted plot that could have dismantled NYC’s telecommunications network: Officials
Secret Service Director Sean Curran. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Secret Service agents believe they have cracked a plot that could have crippled the telecommunications network — and law enforcement functions — in the nation’s largest city as more than 150 world leaders descend this week on New York, officials said on Tuesday.

“The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated,” Secret Service Director Sean Curran said in a statement.

Agents were first tipped off last spring, and officials believe the plot is connected to the Chinese government, according to one law enforcement source briefed on the probe.

The threat was uncovered as part of the Secret Service’s normal work of protecting the president, his family and key administration officials, the source said.

The agency declined to specify how the plot was uncovered, but a law enforcement official briefed on the case said agents stumbled onto it while investigating threats to three people, including one with direct access to President Donald Trump.

No one has been arrested yet, officials said. The probe is ongoing.

Agency officials said they were reluctant to discuss key details because of the ongoing investigation as well as international sensitivities, given the fact that they believe a foreign government was apparently involved.

Secret Service personnel along with officers from the New York Police Department and other federal agencies said they seized hundreds of servers and more than 100,000 cellphone SIM cards in multiple locations around the New York metro area.

The Secret Service is still working to determine what all of the equipment was meant to do and whether there was a specific target. There was enough equipment to send 30 million anonymous texts per minute — more than enough to bring the region’s interconnected phone systems to its knees, according to the Secret Service.

It was not clear that the equipment was supposed to be triggered either during the United Nations General Assembly or in connection with it, officials said. Investigators said they do not believe there is a direct threat to the gathering, but in the current climate of fear caused by wars around the world and political violence in the United States, Secret Service officials said they would not be taking any chances. Investigators are also looking into the possibility that there are other locations.

The UNGA kicked off Monday at the United Nations headquarters on the East Side of Manhattan. Trump is scheduled to address the gathering Tuesday. The gathering concludes on Sept. 29.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.