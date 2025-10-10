Marine veteran who threatened to shoot up Texas high school and zoo arrested after car chase: Police

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(KATY, Texas) — A Marine Corps veteran was arrested after allegedly threatening to open fire on a Texas high school and zoo after leading police on a high-speed chase, officials said.

Joshua Finney, 38, is accused of sending Facebook messages to relative threatening to shoot up Morton Ranch High School in Katy, Texas, and the Houston Zoo. The relative said he also sent pictures posing with guns, according to authorities.

Law enforcement confronted Finney on Tuesday, when he took police on a high-speed car chase in Katy, according to investigators. One magistrate told ABC News affiliate ABC 13 that Finney “evaded for eight miles at speeds of 110 miles per hour, driving on the shoulder, weaving through lanes, driving the wrong way head-on at two patrol vehicles and innocent motorists.”

When Finney was stopped, police said they found a loaded gun in his car with 39 rounds of ammunition. Law enforcement also has a video of Finney driving by Morton Ranch High School, according to police.

At his first probable cause court appearance Wednesday, Finney did not appear as he being held in a mental health unit, according to the magistrate. 

Finney has been charged with harassment, evading police and illegally possessing a weapon due to a lengthy and violent previous criminal history, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and Finney’s bond was raised to $10 million on Thursday.

Gifford Fire burns over 72,000 acres in California
Los Padres National Forest Service

(SOLVANG, Calif) — Over 1,000 firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in California that has over 72,000 acres, prompted evacuation orders and caused three injuries, according to officials.

The Gifford Fire, which began on Friday afternoon, is situated within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California, impacting those within Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, officials said. As of Monday, the fire has engulfed 72,460 acres and is only 3% contained, according to Cal Fire.

While the flames have been centered around thick brush and rugged terrain, officials said 460 structures are threatened by this wildfire.

On Sunday, officials said the fire “showed significant growth as it aligned with topographical features, especially in grass-dominated areas.”

Evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for areas in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and Highway 166 has been closed due to flames burning on both sides of the road, officials said.

Three people have been injured by the wildfire, including one civilian who was hospitalized for burn injuries and two contractor employees who were injured in a UTV rollover incident, officials said on Saturday.

An air quality alert in Cuyama, California, and an air quality watch for the rest of Santa Barbara County will remain in effect “until conditions improve,” the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District said on Saturday.

“If you see or smell smoke in the air, be cautious and use common sense to protect your and your family’s health. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung conditions, older adults, pregnant women and children, should limit time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of smoke and particles are in the air,” the air pollution control district said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is located west of the Madre Fire, which burned over 80,000 acres and was fully contained on July 26, officials said.

Two more fires erupted in Southern California on Monday afternoon.

The Rosa Fire in Riverside County started just after noon local time and has burned over 1,200 acres.

In San Bernardino County, the Gold Fire has spread 348 acres with 0% containment.

Burning Man homicide investigation: Officials find alleged murder weapon as search for suspect continues
Sunset at the Burning Man festival on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Kathy Baird/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(PERSHING COUNTY, Nev.) — Nearly three weeks after a Burning Man attendee was found dead in a pool of blood at the annual event in Nevada, officials said they have located what is believed to be the murder weapon, according to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.

Vadim Kruglov, 37, from Russia, was found dead at the event on Aug. 30 at approximately 9:14 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday, officials said they are in possession of a knife they believe was the murder weapon used to kill Kruglov.

The fatal injury appears to have been caused by a single stab wound to the victim’s neck using the alleged weapon, officials said.

Efforts are still underway to identify the suspect, with officials saying they have received hundreds of tips since the start of the investigation.

The night Kruglov’s body was found, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was alerted by another participant that there was a man “lying in a pool of blood,” with officials “immediately” responding to the campsite.

Once at the scene, officials found a “single white adult male lying on the ground, obviously deceased,” according to authorities.

Officials said they interviewed “several participants in the immediate area.”

On Sept. 3, officials identified the victim as Kruglov and notified his family in Russia.

One of Kruglov’s friends, Sofia, said this was his first time attending the event, according to a statement from Burning Man.

“We want Vadim to be remembered as the talented, bright, and inspiring human being that he was. Let his memory remain as a creator, a dreamer, and a man who gave love,” his friend said, according to a statement from Burning Man.

Burning Man said in a statement they are “cooperating with law enforcement” and that the event — in collaboration with Secret Witness of Northern Nevada — is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for Kruglov’s murder.

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen told ABC News earlier this month the investigation is made more difficult by the fact that Black Rock City, Nevada — where the event is held — is a temporary city that disappears once attendees have left.

Because Kruglov’s death happened in such a remote location in the desert, cellphone service is nonexistent in most areas, so video and surveillance evidence is not as available as it would be elsewhere, officials said.

Along with Kruglov’s murder, officials said Wednesday there were 44 arrests at this year’s Burning Man, ranging from possession of a controlled substance and assault with a deadly weapon to domestic battery, sexual assault and burglary.

Fashion tech executive arrested for alleged $300 million fraud
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Christine Hunsicker, the founder of clothing-rental company CaaStle, was arrested Friday on federal fraud charges accusing her of cheating investors out of $300 million.

Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York said that Hunsicker misrepresented CaaStle’s financial performance to investors, allegedly making false revenue projections of hundreds of millions of dollars and falsely claiming to have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash on hand when in truth, according to prosecutors, the company was nearing collapse.

“Christine Hunsicker defrauded investors of hundreds of millions of dollars through document forgery, fabricated audits and material misrepresentations about her company’s financial health,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in Friday’s announcement, in part.

The indictment also alleges that Hunsicker “continued her fraudulent activities and attempted to raise new capital” even after CaaStle’s board removed her as chair “and prohibited her from soliciting investments.”

Hunsicker, 48, resigned in April after CaaStle’s board accused her of impropriety, and civil lawsuits accused her and the company of elaborate fraud. The company, formerly known as Gwinnie Bee, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in June.

Hunsicker surrendered to authorities Friday morning and was expected to appear in federal court Friday afternoon, according to the announcement.

The indictment is a startling development for a once-celebrated executive who previously boasted of partnering with Ralph Lauren, Ann Taylor, Banana Republic and other major brands to offer consumers rental services.

The indictment charges Hunsicker with one count of wire fraud, two counts of securities fraud, and one count of money laundering, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She’s also charged with one count of making false statements to a financial institution, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, and aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory sentence of two years in prison.

