Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Emmy Awards

Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Emmy Awards
Mariska Hargitay attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 14, 2025, in LA. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Mariska Hargitay has been tapped to host TV’s biggest night.

The Law & Order: SVU star will host the 78th Emmy Awards, which honor excellence in television. This makes her the first woman to host the awards ceremony in 15 years. The last time a woman hosted the Emmys was 2011, when Jane Lynch took on the role.

NBC will broadcast the show live on both coasts from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sept. 14. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Peacock.

“Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It’s my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards — in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC — and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers,” Hargitay said in a press release. “Whether it’s an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us. Regardless of how, where or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories — and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next.”

Television Academy chair Cris Abrego called Hargitay “one of television’s most beloved stars, whose talent, authenticity and extraordinary connection with audiences have made her an enduring force in our industry and in culture.”

“We’re so delighted to have her join us as the host of this year’s Emmys telecast and know that she will create an unforgettable evening honoring the very best of television,” Abrego continued.

Nominations for the 78th Emmys will be announced on Wednesday. The Television Academy will stream the announcement live at 8:30 a.m. PT on Emmys.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed to be first-ever hosts of ‘Saturday Night Live UK’
Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed to be first-ever hosts of ‘Saturday Night Live UK’
Tina Fey speaks during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Live from London, it’s Saturday night!

The first three hosts of Saturday Night Live UK have been announced.

Tina Fey will become the first-ever host of Saturday Night Live UK, which will premiere on March 21. Fey, of course, spent years as the head writer and a cast member on the American version of the show. Wet Leg will serve as the first-ever musical guest during the same episode.

Jamie Dornan will host the March 28 episode of the program. His show will feature Wolf Alice as its musical guest. Finally, Riz Ahmed will be the host of the April 4 episode, with musical guest Kasabian.

The inaugural cast of Saturday Night Live UK includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

The original show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, is an executive producer on the new version of the show. He continues to run the American version, which is currently on its 51st season. Based in London, the new edition of the show will follow the exact same format as its U.S. counterpart.

Saturday Night Live UK will air on Sky and the streaming service NOW in the U.K. Peacock will stream the show in the U.S., with new episodes debuting to the platform the day after they initially air.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pedro Pascal surprises Disneyland guests in costume as the Mandalorian
Pedro Pascal surprises Disneyland guests in costume as the Mandalorian
Pedro Pascal and a Disney Parks character attend ‘The Mandalorian’ special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 28, 2023. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

This is the way to Disneyland.

Pedro Pascal donned his Mandalorian gear to surprise Disneyland guests in order to celebrate the retheme of the Star Wars attraction Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.

Pascal shocked fans who were gearing up to ride the attraction for the first time with its new storylines that feature The Mandalorian characters Din Djarin and Grogu. The interaction was captured in a video posted on the official Star Wars Instagram.

“Pedro Pascal creates the surprise of a lifetime at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at @disneyland,” the post is captioned.

The video shows Pascal putting the final touches on his Din Djarin costume as he poses inside of the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run attraction.

“Don’t make it too obvious it’s me,” Pascal says as he slides the Mandalorian helmet over his head. “I don’t think they’re gonna hear my welcome, but I’ll just be like, ‘What’s up?'”

Moments later, a group of Disneyland guests enter the attraction and are delighted to see a Mando character actor waiting near the queue. Little do they know that it’s actually the real deal. A ride attendant then asks Pascal, “Mandalorian, do you have anything to say before we send our travelers on their journey?”

Pascal then lifts the helmet off his head, which causes the guests to scream, jump up and down, and in some cases, fall to the ground.

“Now you all have to die because you’ve seen my face,” Pascal says to them.

Pascal stars in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Lucasfilm.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actor Anthony Head dies at 72
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actor Anthony Head dies at 72
Anthony Head attends the launch of a new attraction based on the hit BBC One drama series at Warwick Castle on April 13, 2011, in Warwick, Warwickshire. (Tony Woolliscroft/WireImage via Getty Images)

Anthony Head, the British actor known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has died, the Associated Press reported Friday. He was 72.

His daughters, Emily Head and Daisy Head, told the Press Association news agency that their father died due to complications from pneumonia.

“Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them,” Emily Head and Daisy Head said in a statement. “How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us.”

Anthony Head was born in London on Feb. 20, 1954. He was predeceased by his longtime partner, animal welfare activist Sarah Fisher, in 2025.

The actor is known for his role as librarian Rupert Giles, who mentored Sarah Michelle Gellar’s titular character in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The series ran from 1997 to 2003.

He is also known for playing Rupert Mannion, the ex-husband of Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca, in the Apple TV comedy series Ted Lasso.

ABC News has reached out to Anthony Head’s representatives for confirmation. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.