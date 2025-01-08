Mark Hamill, other celebs evacuate homes amid raging LA fires

Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill is among the Malibu residents who have had to evacuate the raging Los Angeles wildfires.

The actor revealed on Instagram Tuesday that he and his family fled their home.

“7pm-Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there [were] small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH [Pacific Coast Highway],” Hamill posted.

He added that he, his wife and their dog later arrived safely at their daughter’s house. “Most horrific fire since ‘93,” he wrote. “STAY SAFE!”

Actor James Woods documented the spread of the Palisades Fire into homes in the hills around Los Angeles on Tuesday, writing in posts to social platform X that “all the smoke detectors are going off in our house” as the blaze approached.

“It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say,” he wrote.

Other celebrities gave updates on the fires as well, including Mandy Moore, who evacuated her home, and The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who shared on social media that their house had burned down.

More than 30,000 people were told to evacuate in Southern California on Tuesday after a fast-moving brush fire erupted in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood near Los Angeles. The fire has burned more than 2,900 acres.

By early Wednesday morning, the Eaton Fire — which broke out miles away from the Palisades Fire, in Altadena, California, prompting immediate evacuations — had spread 1,000 acres.

The Hurst Fire, meanwhile, erupted and spread northeast of San Fernando, California, burning at least 500 acres.

Extreme winds have made the fires difficult to contain, fire officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

