Mark Ruffalo is a determined FBI leader in trailer for new HBO crime drama ‘Task’

Photograph by Peter Kramer/HBO

Mark Ruffalo is determined to take down the bad guys in his latest project. 

In the recently released trailer for the new HBO Max crime drama series Task, viewers are given a glimpse of Ruffalo as an FBI agent in Philadelphia who heads up a task force that is working to put an end to a string of violent robberies. 

He stars alongside Ozark‘s Tom Pelphrey, the unsuspecting family man at the center of the violent crimes. He’s seen in the trailer navigating the duties of caring for his family and keeping off law enforcement’s radar. 

The cast also includes Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley and Thuso Mbedu.

Task debuts on HBO Max this September.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for 22nd season at ABC
Anne Marie Fox/Disney

Grey’s Anatomy is coming back for more.

The long-running ABC medical drama has been renewed for a 22nd season, a representative for ABC confirmed to Good Morning America on Thursday.

Along with the Grey’s Anatomy news, ABC announced a group of show returns for the upcoming 2025-26 television season.

9-1-1 is set to return for its ninth season. The Rookie, starring Nathan Fillion, is coming back for its eighth season. Shifting Gears is returning for season 2, and Will Trent is set to return for a fourth season.

With Thursday’s announcement, the Shonda Rhimes-created Grey’s Anatomy cements itself as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, a title the show has held since 2019. The show also claims the title for longest-running primetime series in ABC history.

Season 21, which kicked off in September, picked up in the aftermath of the season 20 finale, which saw Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) at odds with Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen).

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush has joined the cast in the latest season, playing the role of Dr. Cass Beckman, a trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband is David Beckman, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Good Morning America.

In brief: Critics Choice Awards 2026 gets date and more
The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards are set to take place on Jan. 4, 2026, the Critics Choice Association has announced. It will be broadcast on E! and also stream live on USA Network. The awards ceremony will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and honor the best in movies and TV …

Two new movies are headed to Peacock for their streaming debut. Black Bag will begin streaming May 2 on the platform, while Love Hurts will drop on May 9. Steven Soderbergh directed the spy thriller Black Bag, which stars Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan. Ke Huy Quan stars in the action-comedy Love Hurts, while Ariana DeBose co-stars …

Sydney Sweeney is set to star in the film adaptation of the video game Split Fiction. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wicked director Jon M. Chu will direct the film about a pair of authors who become trapped in the universes they write about. It is not yet known who Sweeney will play in the film …

‘The Age of Innocence’ limited series coming to Netflix
Columbia Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The Age of Innocence is being adapted into a limited series for Netflix.

The streaming platform announced the news Wednesday, which fittingly happened to be World Book Day.

Edith Wharton first published the classic novel in 1920. It made her the first woman to earn the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Now, Emma Frost will direct the new limited series adaptation to be streamed on Netflix. Frost previously helmed The White Queen, The White Princess, Jamaica Inn and Shameless.

The Age of Innocence is set in 19th century New York City and follows a passionate will-they, won’t-they love triangle. It explores themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all of its different forms.

This limited series “promises to be true to Wharton’s novel but will speak to a new generation,” according to Netflix. The novel was previously adapted by Martin Scorsese in his 1993 film, which earned five Oscar nominations and scored one win.

Alongside Frost, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Tracey Cook will executive produce the series.

