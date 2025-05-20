Mark Ruffalo to join Natalie Portman for ‘Good Sex’ on Netflix
Mark Ruffalo will be joining Natalie Portman for Good Sex.
The Oscar nominee will costar alongside the Oscar winner in Lena Dunham‘s new rom-com, Good Sex, for Netflix, according to Deadline. Making his film debut in the production will be Tucker Pillsbury, the singer who’s better known as Role Model.
According to Deadline, the movie follows a couples therapist, Ally, who’s getting back into dating at age 40. She then gets involved with two different men: one in his 20s and one in his 50s. Portman is also producing the film.
Ruffalo’s most recent film was Mickey 17. He’s set to star in an HBO miniseries called Task, which will premiere in September, and will also appear in the movie sequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Portman will appear in the upcoming movies Fountain of Youth and The Gallerist.
Movie theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas got a look at the first footage of Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming film Deliver Me From Nowhere on Thursday.
According to Variety, attendees were shown a trailer for the film, and White was on hand to speak about the project, noting the pressure he felt to get the part right.
“It was incredible, challenging, and a dream come true. I feel really lucky. We all had Bruce’s blessing,” White said. “The film tells the story of a very pivotal moment, Bruce struggling to reconcile the pressures of success versus his past.”
The trailer gave attendees not only there first look at White as The Boss, but also of Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau. Strong was also in attendance at CinemaCon.
In one clip, White, as Springsteen, is at a New Jersey car lot, with the dealer saying, “I know who you are,” and White replying, “That makes one of us.”
The film centers on the making of Springsteen’s 1982 solo album Nebraska, and in a voiceover Strong talks about the making of the record.
“When Bruce was little, he had a hole in the floor of his bedroom. A floor that’s supposed to be solid? He’s supposed to be able to stand on, Bruce didn’t have that,” he says. “Bruce is a repairman. What he’s doing with this album is, he’s repairing that hole in his floor. Repairing that hole in himself. Once he’s done that, he’s going to repair the entire world.”
The trailer also provided the first taste of White’s vocal chops, with the clip ending with a snippet of White giving a live performance of the Springsteen classic, “Born to Run.”
So far there’s no exact release date for Deliver Me From Nowhere, although it will reportedly come out in late 2025.
Alicia Silverstone is “totally buggin,'” because a Clueless TV series is in development.
Good Morning America has learned of the new series, which will star Silverstone in her iconic role as Cher Horowitz.
The actress will also co-executive produce with Amy Heckerling and Robert Lawrence. Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss will executive produce and co-write the series.
Silverstone took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news.
“Totally buggin’… in the best way (Swipe to see why),” she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a screenshot of a Variety article, as well as a gif and a photo of her character, Cher.
The new series, which will stream on Peacock, is a follow-up to the 1995 film, a coming-of-age teen comedy that follows Cher, a shallow, rich and socially successful teen from Beverly Hills who plays matchmaker with her teachers and friends and helps the new girl in school, Tai (Brittany Murphy), gain popularity after a makeover.
The film was a loose adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Emma.
In addition to Silverstone and Murphy, the film starred Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Elisa Donovan.
Many American Idol alumni have appeared on the show over the years as mentors or performers, but when the show returns Sunday night on ABC, Carrie Underwood will be accomplishing a first: She’s the first Idol winner ever to become a judge, which gives her a special insight into how the contestants are feeling.
“I hope I can bring a different perspective to this show,” Carrie says. “I know what it’s like to be there.”
As she notes, “I know what they’re going through, and I know what it’s like to be standing up there thinking, like, ‘What song am I supposed to be singing? I don’t know.’ And having judges say, ‘That just wasn’t the right song for you.’ And you’re like, ‘I don’t know what that means!'”
Host Ryan Seacrest, who crowned Carrie the champ in 2005, tells ABC Audio, “It’s like being at home with Carrie. … She’s been just a natural at being behind that desk. And the contestants are very excited to see her and they’re inspired by her.”
But fellow judge Luke Bryan tells ABC Audio that Carrie “had a little bit of a learning situation on really saying no to kids because she’s such a sweet, kind soul … it’s tough to sit there and tell some kid no that they can’t go to Hollywood.”
For judge Lionel Richie, making it to Hollywood is a win in itself.
“When we say, ‘You’re going to Hollywood,’ that door opens … mothers are crying. Brothers and sisters are crying,” he says. “As I try to tell the kids on the show, forget about winning. … This is a moment when your family can actually say, ‘God, we’re so proud of you.’ And for that brief moment, you’ve won American Idol.”