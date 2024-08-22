Mark Wahlberg once encouraged his mom to “have a baby” with George Clooney

Mark Wahlberg once encouraged his mom to “have a baby” with George Clooney
Fiona Hanson – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Would you let your mother date George Clooney?

Mark Wahlberg recalls being all for the idea, even encouraging his mom to “have a baby” with the actor, in a funny story he recently shared about the time she visited him on the set of the 2000 disaster film The Perfect Storm.

Mark’s mom, Alma Elaine, who passed away in 2021, “came to the set and met George and got a picture and she had it on her wall,” Wahlberg tells Variety.

“I think she liked that picture more than she liked the picture of her own kids,” he jokes.

Wahlberg, mimicking his mom’s voice, continues, “‘Oh, [Clooney] likes me a lot. He loves me. He told me he wants to go out with me. I told him I couldn’t.'”

“She was convinced that he was hitting on her,” he says. “I said, ‘I don’t know about that, mom.'”

When his mom continued to insist Clooney was hitting on her, Mark quipped, ‘Well, f*** it, have a baby with him!'” He teased. “I want a little brother! George can be my stepfather. It’s all good!'”

Alas, the two never did actually date, and George married Amal Clooney in 2014.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In Brief: Halle Berry drops out of Kim Kardashian legal drama; Ben Affleck could play Hulk Hogan, and more
In Brief: Halle Berry drops out of Kim Kardashian legal drama; Ben Affleck could play Hulk Hogan, and more

Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts have been tapped to star in Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming legal drama for Hulu, All’s Fair, alongside Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian, according to Variety. Plot details are sketchy other than that Kardashian will play “a Los Angeles divorce lawyer in an all-female law firm, headed by Close’s character,” per Hulu. Variety reports Halle Berry, who was previously confirmed to star in the series, dropped out due to a scheduling conflict. None of the new stars are said to be replacing her …

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon‘s Artists Equity production company is working on a feature centered on Hulk Hogan‘s legal battle with Gawker Media, with Affleck possibly playing the legendary WWE wrestler, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Damon and Affleck’s Good Will Hunting director Gus Van Sant is in talks to helm the project. In 2016, Gawker Media agreed to pay Hogan $31 million over a 2012 article that included portions of his sex tape, leading to the website being shut down …

Kenneth Branagh has added Patricia Arquette and Michael Sheen to the cast of his latest directorial project, The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, according to Deadline. They join previously announced star Jodie Comer. The film is described as “a contemporary psychological thriller,” but specific plot details are being kept under wraps …

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

It’s showtime! ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel to open Venice Film Festival
It’s showtime! ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel to open Venice Film Festival
Warber Bros. Pictures

Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will make its theatrical debut at the opening night of the 81st annual Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28.

The screening at the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema will mark the world premiere for the film, which hits theaters and IMAX stateside on Sept. 6.

The festival’s director, Alberto Barbera, said in the announcement, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice marks the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters of Tim Burton’s cinema, but also the happy confirmation of the extraordinary visionary talent and the masterly realization of one of the most fascinating auteurs of his time.”

He added, “The Venice Biennale is honored and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm.”

The new film features returning players Michael Keaton as the titular “ghost with the most,” Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, as well as series newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Bikeriders’ revs onto Peacock
‘The Bikeriders’ revs onto Peacock
Focus Features

The Bikeriders, starring Austin Butler, Tom HardyMichael Shannon and Jodie Comer, is now streaming on Peacock.

Set initially in 1965, and based on Danny Lyon‘s famous 1968 photo book about motorcycle enthusiasts, Jeff Nichols‘ well-received movie has Butler playing Benny, a new recruit to the Vandals motorcycle club, started in Illinois by Hardy’s Johnny.

Comer plays Kathy, who falls fast for Benny, as recalled to a young writer named Danny, played by Mike Faist, a character who is likely a nod to the book’s author.

As the gang grows nationwide over the years, it begins to slip out of Johnny’s control and the Vandals name becomes synonymous with crime, leaving him on a collision course with the monster he built. Meanwhile, Benny must choose between his relationship with Kathy and the club that gave him a family.

The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus — a real-life bike enthusiast — also stars and is nearly unrecognizable as Funny Sonny, one of the Vandals’ West Coast recruits, who seeks out the founders with an agenda of his own.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.