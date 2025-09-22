Marlon Wayans reacts to negative reviews for ‘Him’

Universal

Marlon Wayans is not fazed by the negative reviews for his movie Him

The film received a C- CinemaScore from audiences and a score of 29% from more than 100 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. But he says it’s not far off from the reviews for his past projects, posting on Instagram the Rotten Tomatoes scores for his movies White Chicks, Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2.

“Just to be clear…I respect critics. Their job is to Critique. I respect their work. It shapes our industry. But an opinion does not always mean it’s everyone’s opinion,” Marlon wrote. “Some movies are ahead of the curve. Innovation is not always embraced and art is to be interpreted and it’s subjective.”

“I’ve had a career of making classic movies that weren’t critically recieved [sic] and those movies went on to be CLASSICS,” Marlon continued. “So don’t take anyone’s opinion just go see for yourself. Love to all. Him in theaters now.”

Him, produced by Jordan Peele, follows the story of Cameron Cade, a rising quarterback who receives an offer to train with his hero, quarterback Isaiah White, following a potential career-ending injury.

Wayans stars as Isaiah, while Tyriq Withers takes on the role of Cameron. The movie is currently in theaters.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Netflix shares first look at ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2
Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2. (Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Everybody wants to see the first look at season 2 of Nobody Wants This.

Netflix has released new details about the upcoming second season, as well as new photos of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in character as Joanne and Noah in the romantic comedy series.

Season 1 of the show found Noah seemingly turning down the head rabbi position at his synagogue and choosing to be with Joanne. The season 2 photos show that the interfaith couple appears to still be together. Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster told Netflix she’s excited to explore how the couple’s relationship deepens throughout season 2.

“It’s such an interesting part of every relationship when you now have to see if you can make it work with each other’s friends, day-to-day routines, and how you handle the milestones that come in those first few months together from holidays, birthdays, and what you each think the future should look like,” Foster said.

Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons also return in season 2 as Morgan and Sasha, the main couple’s close-knit siblings. Joining the cast this time around are Brody’s real-life wife, Leighton Meester, as well as Miles FowlerAlex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

Nobody Wants This season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on Oct. 23.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Love Island USA’ season 7 reunion trailer teases confrontations, unseen heart rate challenge footage
Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales during the ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 finale. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

My dream date. Cute. And he knows that.

Peacock has released a new trailer for its Love Island USA season 7 reunion special.

Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen co-hosted the reunion special, which will reunite the season’s winners, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, as well as many other fan-favorite couples, contestants and bombshells.

The trailer teases many confrontations that fans of the show have been anticipating in the weeks since season 7 ended. Chelley Bissainthe is shown saying that, “It’s like I’ve seen two different people,” when it comes to finalist Huda Mustafa.

“You were saying things like, ‘I want you to meet my daughter,’ etc. I was excited for those moments. But then when we get out, it’s like a complete switch,” Bissainthe says in the trailer.

Additionally, Madix also shared that “an unseen, extended version of the heart rate challenge” will be shown during the reunion.

Love Island USA season 7 is Peacock’s most-watched original season of TV of all time. During its six-week run, the season earned over 18.4 billion minutes streamed on the platform.

The Love Island USA season 7 reunion streams Aug. 25 on Peacock.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael Jackson biopic release delayed until 2026
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael Jackson fans who’ve been anxiously waiting for the biopic on the singer’s life will be waiting a little longer.

Lionsgate just announced that the film, Michael, has been pushed back, and will now hit theaters and IMAX on April 24, 2026.

This is the second time the film’s release has been delayed. The movie, which has the support of MJ’s estate, was originally supposed to open April 18, 2025, and was later pushed to Oct. 3, 2025.

Michael stars Jackson’s nephew Jafaar Jackson, and the cast also includes Colman Domingo, Miles Teller and Nia Long. It was directed by Antoine Fuqua, director of films like Training Day, The Equalizer trilogy and Olympus Has Fallen.

According to the description, Michael will follow the Grammy-winning singer’s journey to becoming a superstar, and will present “an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.