Marlon Wayans says Harvey Weinstein’s imprisonment was “God’s revenge” after ‘Scary Movie’ deals

Marlon Wayans says Harvey Weinstein’s imprisonment was “God’s revenge” after ‘Scary Movie’ deals
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Level 8

In a chat on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Marlon Wayans went off on Harvey Weinstein and his “evil, ugly brother Bob,” who were producers on the Wayans family’s Scary Movie franchise via their Miramax company.

Further, he suggested to host Shannon Sharpe that Weinstein’s downfall — and eventual imprisonment on sex charges — was “God’s revenge.”

The horror spoof franchise started with 2000’s original Scary Movie, for which they were given a “crappy deal” by the company. 

“We opened at $42 million,” noting it was the biggest opening for “any” comedy at the time, not just “for a Black director,” which is how it was spun. 

He said his director brother Keenan Ivory Wayans said, “No, no, no, don’t you try to marginalize me … with that label … there’s no such a thing as ‘Black success,’ just success.”

After the “huge” first film, “We got a good deal for the second one,” but then “Miramax did what they did.” 

What the studio did was “stole” the franchise from the Wayans family, he says.

“I always say they didn’t just rape and molest women, they raped n***** too and molested us with them deals,” Marlon said. “They were terrible people.”

“They took it from us,” he insisted, and they paid for it at the box office. “You can’t do Wayans s*** without the Wayans. You can try, but … [what] we do is special. We have 200 years of comedy between me, Shawn and Keenan. Damon, Kim. We have a lot of years of excellence of what we do.”

Ultimately, Marlon adds, “God comes for you. All the toxic things you did to me and my family, you took the franchise from us. Vengeance is mine.”

“Sometimes you ain’t gotta do nothing because God’s gonna do it all — God’s revenge,” Marlon says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In Brief: ‘The Room Next Door’ teaser, Ilana Glazer comedy special, and more
In Brief: ‘The Room Next Door’ teaser, Ilana Glazer comedy special, and more

Julianne Moore stars in the teaser trailer for The Room Next Door, Pedro Almodóvar‘s first-ever English language film. Tilda Swinton costars in the Sony Pictures Classics film that will make its debut at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2 and open in theaters on Dec. 20. The story follows Moore’s Ingrid and Swinton’s Martha, women who were close friends while they worked together at a magazine, but have fallen apart as time has gone on. “After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation,” the film’s official description reads …

Ilana Glazer is set for a new comedy special. The comedian’s new special, called Human Magic, is coming to Hulu. There is currently no release date, though the special was taped in Toronto in May 2024 during Glazer’s 48-city tour across North America. It marks their second stand-up special after 2020’s Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning, which is available to stream on Prime Video …

Timothy Olyphant is teaming up with Owen Wilson for a new series at Apple TV+. The untitled golf comedy series, which was picked up for 10 episodes back in March 2024, also stars Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay and Judy Greer. Variety reports Olyphant joins the cast as a guest star, playing a successful former golf pro …

Sophie Turner is headed back to our TV screens. She stars in the trailer for the upcoming CW series Joan as the titular single mother. The series, which marks Turner’s first onscreen role in two years, premieres Oct. 2 …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Glen Powell honors late ‘Twister’ star Bill Paxton as ‘Twisters’ blows into theaters
Glen Powell honors late ‘Twister’ star Bill Paxton as ‘Twisters’ blows into theaters
MEGA/GC Images – Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Twisters, the action-heavy disaster thriller and standalone sequel to the popular 1996 film Twister, is finally in theaters.

To mark the occasion, Twisters star Glen Powell took to social media to share a tribute to late Twister actor Bill Paxton.

Powell wrote, “As we release Twisters into the world today, I just wanted to look up and tip my hat to the legend that is Bill Paxton. A great friend of mine who saw poetry in the natural world. His boots are impossible to fill, but this life is all about chasing the greats.”

Powell shared a photo of himself and Paxton from what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes snap from Red Wing, the 2013 film they starred in together.

Paxton, who starred in Twister alongside Helen Hunt, died in February 2017 due to complications from surgery.

Paxton’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and the surgeon who operated on him; the lawsuit was settled in 2022.

As a tribute to Paxton, his 30-year-old son, James, has a cameo in the new film. According to Variety, he and his sister, Lydia, 27, walked the Twisters red carpet for the film. 

He told the trade the first time he saw the “exhilarating” original film was on cable when his father pointed it out to him. “‘Hey, look, what’s on. It’s your old man,'” James recalls him saying.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tori Spelling, Anna Delvey and more: Meet the celebrity cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 33
Tori Spelling, Anna Delvey and more: Meet the celebrity cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 33
Disney/Andrew Eccles

The celebrity cast competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars season 33 has been revealed.

Good Morning America exclusively announced the full list of celebrities hitting the ballroom this season and their pro partners Wednesday.

The celebrities busting a move this season include Real Housewives star Phaedra Parks, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling and notorious scam artist Anna Delvey.

Also in the cast are former Bachelor Joey Graziadei and former Bachelorette Jenn Tran; actors Eric Roberts, Reginald VelJohnson and Chandler Kinney; athletes Danny Amendola and Dwight Howard; Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik; and model Brooks Nader.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning as co-hosts alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough when the new season premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.