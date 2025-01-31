‘Married at First Sight’ moves to Peacock

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Married at First Sight is saying “I do” to Peacock.

The popular reality show, which has aired over 200 episodes on the A+E Networks channels, has made a move to the streaming service Peacock.

After launching on FYI in July 2014, Married at First Sight began simulcasting on A&E during season 2. In season 5 it made the jump to Lifetime, where it has aired since. Now the show finds a new home at Peacock, where season 19 of the show will air in 2025.

Married at First Sight follows singles who are ready for lifelong partnerships. They then commit to getting legally married to a stranger the very first moment that they meet.

Over 30 versions of the series exist around the world, making it the most localized relationship format in the world.

In brief: ‘You’ fifth, final season to hit Netflix in 2025 and more
Hello there, You. Season 5 of the series starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg will arrive on Netflix in 2025, the streamer confirmed on Thursday. It was renewed for its fifth and final season back in March 2023. Along with Badgley, season 5 will star Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews, with Baby Reindeer breakout star Nava Mau guesting as Detective Marquez …

It seems there are even more lies to tell. The Hulu series Tell Me Lies has been renewed for a third season. The renewal of the popular show, which stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, comes a little over two months after the season 2 finale was released. Much like the first season, the sophomore one ended on a cliff-hanger twist. The show’s creator, Meaghan Oppenheimer, has also just signed an overall deal with 20th Television, which is part of Disney Television Studios …

There’s even more Sonic headed our way. Paramount is going forward with a fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Variety reports. The news comes just as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 goes into previews at movie theaters, ahead of its weekend release. Jeff Fowler has directed all three Sonic live-action films, with Ben Schwartz lending his voice to the titular hedgehog and Jim Carrey starring as the evil Dr. Robotnik …
 

‘Wicked: Part Two’ title officially changed to ‘Wicked: For Good’
Universal Pictures

Wicked: Part Two is already defying gravity and expectations.

The film has officially been renamed to Wicked: For Good, Universal Pictures announced on the social platform X on Monday.

“You will be changed. Wicked: For Good, only in theaters November 21, 2025,” the official Wicked Movie account posted.

Wicked: For Good follows the second act of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, and will include fan-favorite songs such as “For Good” and “As Long As You’re Mine.” It opens in theaters on Nov. 21, 2025, as originally planned.

Jon M. Chu directed both Wicked films, which star Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.

Wicked released in theaters on Nov. 22 and has made over $359 million domestically at the box office. This makes it the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in the history of the domestic box office. 

‘Sonic 3’ handily beats ‘Mufasa’ at the battle of the box office
Paramount Pictures

In the battle of animated new releases, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 beat out Mufasa: The Lion King at the box office this weekend. 

The third installment in the Sonic series brought in $62 million to land in first place according to Box Office Mojo, with Mufasa a distant second with $35 mil.

Coming in third was Wicked with $13.5 million, which was a 40% drop from last week, with last week’s box office winner, Moana 2, in fourth with $13.1 mil, down about 50% from the previous week.

Rounding out the top five was another new release, Homestead, which brought in a little over $6 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $62 million
2. Mufasa: The Lion King – $35 million
3. Wicked – $13.5 million
4. Moana 2 – $13.1 million
5. Homestead – $6.06 million
6. Gladiator II – $4.45 million
7. Kraven: The Hunter – $3.1 million
8. The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim – $1.27 million
9. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – $825,000
10. Queer – $364,240

