‘Married at First Sight’ moves to Peacock

Married at First Sight is saying “I do” to Peacock.

The popular reality show, which has aired over 200 episodes on the A+E Networks channels, has made a move to the streaming service Peacock.

After launching on FYI in July 2014, Married at First Sight began simulcasting on A&E during season 2. In season 5 it made the jump to Lifetime, where it has aired since. Now the show finds a new home at Peacock, where season 19 of the show will air in 2025.

Married at First Sight follows singles who are ready for lifelong partnerships. They then commit to getting legally married to a stranger the very first moment that they meet.

Over 30 versions of the series exist around the world, making it the most localized relationship format in the world.

