Mars shakes up snack industry with $36B food merger to acquire Pringles maker

Packets of Pringles chips, manufactured by Kellanova, for sale at a supermarket in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — As more consumers reach for generic labels to save on money groceries, M&M’s maker Mars is spending big bucks on a new acquisition to gain even more shelf space in the snack aisle.

The candy bar giant, known for brands such as Snickers and Twix, is gearing up to purchase global snacking company Kellanova in an all-cash deal valued at $35.9 billion, which will add well-known packaged foods like Eggo, Pop-Tarts and Pringles to its portfolio.

The family-owned, Virginia-based company announced the deal with the multinational food manufacturer — formerly known as the Kellogg Company — in joint press releases on Wednesday, marking one of the largest CPG mergers in years.

“Mars will acquire all outstanding equity of Kellanova for $83.50 per share in cash,” the release stated. “All of Kellanova’s brands, assets and operations, including its snacking brands, portfolio of international cereal and noodles, North American plant-based foods and frozen breakfast are included in the transaction.”

The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year. Upon completion, Kellanova will become part of Mars Snacking, which is led by Global President Andrew Clarke.

Kellanova, which was spun off from the Kellogg Co. last fall when it officially split up into two different companies, also includes other popular consumer brands such as Cheez-Its, Rice Krispies Treats, MorningStar Farms, NutriGrain and RXBAR. The Chicago-based company reported more than $13 billion in net sales in 2023.

Privately owned Mars, which also has a pet food and veterinary care arm in addition to its confectionery business, previously expanded its scope beyond sweets when it bought healthy snack brand KIND North America for $5 billion in 2020.

Poul Weihrauch, CEO of Mars, Inc. called the forthcoming deal “a substantial opportunity for Mars to further develop a sustainable snacking business that is fit for the future.”

“We will honor the heritage and innovation behind Kellanova’s incredible snacking and food brands while combining our respective strengths to deliver more choice and innovation to consumers and customers,” his statement continued.

Steve Cahillane, chairman, president and CEO of Kellanova, added that the “historic combination” of companies was both a “cultural and strategic fit.”

Boasting the “attractive purchase price” of the all-cash transaction, Cahillane said the move “creates new and exciting opportunities for our employees, customers, and suppliers,” stating he’s “confident Mars is a natural home for the Kellanova brands and employees.”

The sweet-meets-salty food merger resembles a similar strategy from competitor The Hershey Company, which added SkinnyPop with the $1.6 billion buyout of Amplify Snack Brands Inc. in 2017, followed by Dot’s Pretzels in 2021.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What could the economic slowdown mean for the election?
Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stock market gyrations this week came after a disappointing jobs report stoked concerns about an economic slowdown. The uncertainty drew heightened attention as the U.S. speeds toward this fall’s presidential election.

However, the economy has been gradually cooling for months, alongside falling inflation. The U.S. has repeatedly defied previous warnings of an impending recession, though economists disagree about whether current conditions pose an impending risk.

What is certain is that the economic outlook carries murky implications for the contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, experts told ABC News.

A stretch of market turmoil in August will not meaningfully impact the outcome of the election, experts said, nor would a mild economic cooldown over the coming months. However, they added, an acute bout of economic weakness would damage prospects for Harris.

“On balance, it’s a wash in terms of the economic impacts on election prospects,” Stephen Roach, senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School, who previously spent three decades working at Morgan Stanley. “It would take a much more severe downturn to begin to have a negative impact on the quasi-incumbency that Kamala Harris brings to the campaign.”

The recent stock market downswing was sparked by a disappointing jobs report on Friday. Employers hired 114,000 workers in July, falling well short of economist expectations of 185,000 jobs. On Monday, the S&P 500 suffered its worst trading session since 2022. The index has since recovered nearly all of those losses.

The unemployment rate has increased this year from 3.7% to 4.3%, its highest level since 2021. That trend has triggered a recession indicator known as the “Sahm Rule,” which says that a rise of 0.5 percentage points in the unemployment rate within a 12-month period typically precedes a recession.

However, the labor market is still growing and the unemployment rate remains at a historically low level. Meanwhile, U.S. gross domestic product grew at a solid rate over three months ending in June, accelerating from the previous quarter and exceeding average growth in 2023.

“People aren’t micro-focused on what happens during two days in August when the election is in November,” Jon Krosnick, a professor of political science at Stanford University who studies perceptions of the economy, told ABC News. “There’s a lot of reason to say, ‘Let’s not get worked up yet.’”

However, a potential acceleration of the economic cooldown poses a risk for Harris, according to the experts.

Over the past year, the Federal Reserve has held interest rates steady at their highest level since 2001. Those high borrowing costs have weighed on consumers and businesses, slowing price increases while cooling the job market and putting the U.S. at risk of a recession.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week indicated that the central bank may cut interest rates at its next meeting in September. Such a move is widely expected by investors.

A sharp rise in the unemployment rate over the coming months could imperil prospects for Harris, Francesco D’Acunto, a Georgetown University finance professor who studies how people understand economic news, told ABC News.

“It’s really important for the Democratic ticket that the labor market is resilient until at least the election,” D’Acunto said, noting that he considers an imminent recession unlikely.

Ray Fair, a professor at Yale University who oversees a model that forecasts elections based on economic conditions, told ABC News that the election outlook has remained largely unchanged since the beginning of the year.

An update of the election forecast last month, only a few days after Harris replaced President Biden on the Democratic ticket, put Harris in a virtual tie with Trump. “From an economic point of view, the election is very close,” Fair said, noting that a mild economic slowdown had favored Republicans while falling inflation had benefited Democrats.

It would take a severe economic downturn over the coming months for that outlook to change, Fair said.

On Sunday, Goldman Sachs economists raised the probability of a U.S. recession in the next year from 15% to 25%.

D’Acunto, of Georgetown University, said enough time remains for economic performance to shift the election prospects for Harris or Trump. But, he added, it is unlikely that conditions will change to the degree that would be necessary.

“Of course, it’s very hard to predict what will happen,” D’Acunto said.

Hotel junk fees are still a thing: Here’s how to protect yourself
Nadija Pavlovic/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Junk, resort, destination, urban, and amenity fees are pseudonyms for the mandatory, often unexpected surcharges you might find tackled on your hotel bill. According to the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), these fees cost Americans nearly $3.4 billion annually and despite recent bipartisan efforts by the Biden administration to combat junk fees entirely, they still seem to pop up when it’s time to pay for your stay.

“The consumer is the loser” when it comes to junk fees, Clint Henderson, managing editor at The Points Guy, told ABC News’ Good Morning America.

The value of what’s being delivered has fallen dramatically for consumers, who are now paying all-encompassing fees for erroneous line items such as Wi-Fi, phone calls, fax machines, towels, beach access, breakfast, parking, fitness centers and more — the list goes on, and “it’s getting hard to keep up,” Henderson said.

“The consumer can only take so much of these [fees] before they break,” said Henderson, adding that “spending hundreds of dollars more on a seven-day holiday can make the cost of travel out of reach for some people.”

Depending on the type of accommodation and length of stay, consumers can expect to pay an average of $38.82 more per night at hotels that charge resort fees, according to a 2024 analysis from NerdWallet.

The push to eliminate junk fees

Overwhelming ‘fee fatigue’ among Americans has led to increased regulatory scrutiny at the federal and state levels. The House of Representatives passed in June the No Hidden FEES Act, which would create federal guidelines for being transparent about hidden costs at stays and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would pursue those who are in violation.

“Americans are tired of being played for suckers,” said President Joe Biden during his February State of the Union address in which he announced his administration’s proposed Junk Fee Prevention Act aimed at eliminating hidden fees and encouraging customers to fight unfair charges.

In October, the FTC proposed a rule to prohibit hidden and bogus fees in all sectors of the U.S. economy, including hotels and short-term lodging.

At the state level, California’s SB 478 law, which went into effect July 1, requires businesses to advertise or list prices inclusive of all mandatory charges. At least 10 other states have followed suit by proposing or enacting junk fee statutes targeting increased fee transparency.

“While price clarity helps, hotels still have a vested interest in keeping these fees…it’s pure profit for them,” said Henderson. 

Critics argue that resort fees allow a hotel to effectively increase room rates without changing their advertised prices nor paying extra taxes.

“Whether hidden or not, [junk fees] contribute to these companies’ bottom lines and are still making their way into your bills,” said Henderson.

Protect yourself from junk fees

Henderson shared some tips to protect yourself from added junk fees when booking your next stay:

1. Search for places that don’t charge resort fees

The best way to avoid junk fees is by not being charged them in the first place. 

“Knowledge is power for consumers and the more you know, the more you can make smart decisions with your money,” said Henderson, who suggests using sites like Kill Resort Fees to locate high-fee hotels ahead of time.

Bonus: Henderson also advises to plan for tips in your calculations to make sure you’re choosing a destination that fits your budget. 

“Even in foreign countries, Americans are often expected to offer something,” he said.

2. Ask to remove resort fees

Speaking up can go a long way. When making your hotel reservation or when checking-in, Henderson recommends asking the hotel if they will simply remove the fee from your total. 

“Negotiating is an option, too,” he said.

3. Call your local congressperson and complain about junk fees

“The louder we are, the more political pressure there is on these companies to stop junk fees,” said Henderson, “we’re seeing some progress, but there is still a long way to go.”

Inflation cooled in June, outperforming economists’ expectations
Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Consumer prices rose 3.0% in June compared to a year ago, extending a monthslong stretch of progress in the fight to slow price increases. The latest inflation reading outperformed economists’ expectations.

Inflation has cooled for four consecutive months, reversing a surge in prices that took hold at the outset of 2024.

Price increases have slowed significantly from a peak of more than 9%, but inflation remains more than a percentage point higher than the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

The prices increases last month marked a slowdown from the 3.3% rate recorded in May.

Despite the cooldown of prices in recent months, the Federal Reserve has opted to keep its benchmark interest rate highly elevated. The Fed Funds rate remains between 5.25% and 5.5%, matching its highest level since 2001.

A further reduction of inflation could heighten pressure on the Fed to move forward with a set of interest rate cuts that the central bank forecasted late last year.

Speaking to House members in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell touted “modest further progress” in the fight to slow price hikes over recent months.

Still, he added, the Fed will not lower interest rates until it has “gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.”

While the economy has proven resilient this year, recent performance suggests that high interest rates have begun to slow activity.

A jobs report released on Friday showed that the economy added a robust 206,000 jobs in June. However, downward revisions for hiring over the previous two months brought the three-month average to its lowest level since January 2021. The unemployment rate has ticked up this year from 3.7% to 4.1%.

Economic output has slowed markedly at the outset of 2024, though it has continued to grow at a solid pace.

Interest rate cuts would lower borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, potentially triggering a burst of economic activity through greater household spending and company investment.

But the Fed risks a rebound of inflation if it cuts interest rates too quickly, since stronger consumer demand and higher wages could lead to an acceleration of price increases.

On the other hand, recent data suggesting an economic slowdown heightens the risk of keeping interest rates too high for too long, since the borrowing costs could ultimately tip the economy into a recession.

The Fed is guided by a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. Addressing lawmakers at the Capitol on Wednesday, Powell said recent progress in the fight against inflation has allowed the central bank to bring greater attention to its role in employment.

“Elevated inflation is not the only risk we face,” Powell told lawmakers on Wednesday. If the Fed opts to lower interest rates “too late or too little,” he added, it could “unduly weaken economic activity and employment.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.