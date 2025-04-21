Martin Scorsese honors the late Pope Francis: ‘A remarkable human being’

Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Martin Scorsese is honoring the late Pope Francis, who died Monday at age 88, with a written tribute.

In a statement shared with ABC Audio, the legendary director honored the Catholic Church’s 266th supreme pontiff, calling him “a remarkable human being.”

“There is so much that can be said about the significance of Pope Francis and everything he meant to the world, to the church, to the papacy. I will leave that to others. He was, in every way, a remarkable human being,” Scorsese said. “He acknowledged his own failings. He radiated wisdom. He radiated goodness.”

Scorsese continued, saying Pope Francis had “an ironclad commitment to the good.”

“He knew in his soul that ignorance was a terrible plague on humanity. So he never stopped learning. And he never stopped enlightening. And, he embraced, preached and practiced forgiveness. Universal and constant forgiveness,” Scorsese said.

The director said he deeply feels the loss of Pope Francis, a man he knew personally. The two met in May 2023, when the director announced he would be making another film centered on Jesus. He has previously made two films on the subject, 1988’s The Last Temptation of Christ and the 2016 film Silence.

“The loss for me runs deep—I was lucky enough to know him, and I will miss his presence and his warmth,” Scorcese said. “The loss for the world is immense. But he left a light behind, and it can never be extinguished.”

Related Posts

Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden to star in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ limited series for Netflix
Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden to star in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ limited series for Netflix
Craig Gibson/StillMoving for Netflix

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a streaming service in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a Pride and Prejudice adaptation.

Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman will star in a limited series adaptation of Jane Austen‘s classic 1813 novel Pride and Prejudice for Netflix. Dolly Alderton will pen the series, which will be helmed by Heartstopper director Euros Lyn.

This new six-part limited series will stick close to the original source material, with Corrin starring as Elizabeth Bennet and Lowden taking on the romantic hero Mr. Darcy. Colman will play Elizabeth’s mother, Mrs. Bennet.

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Alderton said. “Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.”

Corrin said taking on the role of Elizabeth Bennet “is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor,” Corrin said. “I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

Netflix executive Mona Qureshi said the streamer is delighted to share the classic story with their audience.

Pride and Prejudice is the ultimate romantic comedy,” Qureshi said. “Dolly’s fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel, means she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear.”

Alderton, Corrin and Lyn will also executive produce the series. It begins production in the U.K. later in 2025.

ICYMI: Even more announcements from Star Wars Celebration 2025
ICYMI: Even more announcements from Star Wars Celebration 2025
Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

In case you missed the announcements that were made at Star Wars Celebration 2025 over the weekend, let’s catch you up on everything going on in a galaxy far, far away.

The celebration in Tokyo, Japan, ended on Sunday after three days of announcements and celebrity appearances.

One of those appearances was from Hayden Christensen, who sat on a panel about season 1 of the Disney+ live action series Ahsoka. He confirmed that he will return as Anakin Skywalker in season 2 of the show, which begins production the last week of April. Filmmakers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau also announced the character Baylan Skoll, who was originated by the late Ray Stevenson, will now be played by Rory McCann.

New details about the upcoming final season of Andor were also revealed at the event. Creator Tony Gilroy took the stage with star Diego Luna and a selection of the series’ cast, who spoke about what fans can expect in the new season. Andor season 2 debuts with a three-episode premiere on Tuesday, though guests in attendance were treated to a screening of the first episode, as well as a preview of what is to come in the rest of the episodes.

Other announcements included a brand-new LEGO Star Wars animated series called LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, as well as a first look at what is to come in volume 3 of the Disney+ series Star Wars: Visions. Additionally, a new Star Wars: Visions Presents limited series called Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi is coming to the streaming service in 2026.

Sophia Bush talks ‘really exciting’ ‘One Tree Hill’ sequel series
Sophia Bush talks ‘really exciting’ ‘One Tree Hill’ sequel series
Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb

Sophia Bush is ready to return to One Tree Hill.

The actress, who starred on the WB/CW drama series for nine seasons, recently told Deadline at the SXSW festival she is pumped about returning to her character Brooke Davis for a sequel series.

“We’ve been asked about bringing the show back for so long, and I think for so many years, all of us said that would be a hard no,” Bush said.

Now that Bush co-hosts a recap podcast covering One Tree Hill, called Drama Queens, she’s been thinking more about what it would be like to return to it.

“The podcast has given all of us this sort of opportunity to have a homecoming. And to get to analyze what was so special about it in the first place has made that more of a possibility,” Bush said.

What really got her excited about returning was the leadership team. Bush is returning as an executive producer along with co-star Hilarie Burton-Morgan and writer and executive producer Becky Hartman Edwards. Bush said it’s “really exciting to work on such an amazing female leadership team.”

“It’s also really exciting to be at this stage in our lives where everyone gets to bring what they love to do to the table,” Bush said. “Everyone’s getting to bring their particular executive skill to the table now in ways that we didn’t get to do when we were in our mid-20s, so we’re pumped about that.”

The sequel show will take place 20 years after the events of One Tree Hill, and will follow best friends Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer (Burton-Morgan), who are now parents to teens facing challenges similar to what they went through in the original show — like love, insecurities and grief.

