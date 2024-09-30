Martin Scorsese says working with Kris Kristofferson was “one of the highlights of my life”

Kristofferson and Burstyn in ‘Alice’ – Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Martin Scorsese has added his name to the list of famous fans who are mourning Kris Kristofferson, whom he directed in the 1974 film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.

Kristofferson played David, Ellen Burstyn‘s eventual love interest in the film, which also saw supporting turns from two of Scorsese’s subsequent Taxi Driver co-stars, Jodie Foster and Harvey Keitel.

Scorsese noted in a statement, “Right now, I’m on a small boat between Ustica and Palermo, listening to ‘Me and Bobby McGee,’ remembering Kris Kristofferson. Just like half of the world.”

Scorsese continued, “I was lucky enough to work with Kris. He was a poet. Truly. Inside and out. And a damn good actor, a remarkable screen presence. Spending time with Kris when we made Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore was one of the highlights of my life.” 

The legendary director went on to express, “Onscreen or in person, he brought all of himself. He gave so much heart and humor to his character, and to all of our days shooting in Tucson.”

Scorsese added, “What a beautiful human being. What a great artist.”

Kristofferson’s death was announced Sunday with a post on his official Facebook account. In addition to his acting work, Kristofferson was famous for his songwriting, including tunes like “Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.”

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love Island USA (Peacock)
Kaylor Martin has given an update on where she stands with Aaron Evans. The cast of Love Island USA season 6 have reunited in New York City to film the upcoming reunion special. While entering the studio to film it on Wednesday, Kaylor gave an update about her relationship status with the British deckhand. “Aaron and I are not OK,” she told cameras gathered outside. “We are done, we are not together.”

Speaking of the Love Island reunion, which airs Aug. 19 on Peacock, islander Caine Bacon was apparently dumped from the special, despite flying out to New York City with the intent of being featured on the show. When a fan reached out on TikTok to ask him if the reunion had been canceled, Caine replied, “It isn’t I mean I’ve been cancelled from it lol.”

Love Island Games (Peacock)
And, if you’re still in need of more Love Island USA content, you’re in luck. Its spin-off series Love Island Games has been renewed for season 2 on Peacock.

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Familiar faces will be heading back to the ballroom when season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Sep. 17. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all set to return to the panel, with last year’s co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro also back for the new season.

 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jean Smart nabbed her sixth Emmy Sunday night, winning Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Deborah Vance on Hacks.

After receiving a standing ovation, Smart called the win “very humbling,” joking, “I appreciate this because I just don’t get enough attention.” After more laughs, she added, “I’m serious.” 

Smart then thanked people associated with the show, before throwing in a jab about the change in the name of the comedy’s network from HBO to Max. “Just what we needed another network,” she said.

This was Smart’s third win for her Hacks role; she previously earned the honor in 2021 and 2022. She also won two Emmys for her work on Frasier and another for her role in the comedy Samantha Who?

Smart had some stiff competition in the Lead Actress in a Comedy category, including Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edeberi, Selena Gomez, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts have been tapped to star in Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming legal drama for Hulu, All’s Fair, alongside Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian, according to Variety. Plot details are sketchy other than that Kardashian will play “a Los Angeles divorce lawyer in an all-female law firm, headed by Close’s character,” per Hulu. Variety reports Halle Berry, who was previously confirmed to star in the series, dropped out due to a scheduling conflict. None of the new stars are said to be replacing her …

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon‘s Artists Equity production company is working on a feature centered on Hulk Hogan‘s legal battle with Gawker Media, with Affleck possibly playing the legendary WWE wrestler, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Damon and Affleck’s Good Will Hunting director Gus Van Sant is in talks to helm the project. In 2016, Gawker Media agreed to pay Hogan $31 million over a 2012 article that included portions of his sex tape, leading to the website being shut down …

Kenneth Branagh has added Patricia Arquette and Michael Sheen to the cast of his latest directorial project, The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, according to Deadline. They join previously announced star Jodie Comer. The film is described as “a contemporary psychological thriller,” but specific plot details are being kept under wraps …

 

