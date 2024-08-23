Martin Short reveals how long he’d continue doing ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Martin Short reveals how long he’d continue doing ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Martin Short has earned another Emmy nomination for his role as Oliver Putnam, the ambitious but financially struggling Broadway director on Only Murders in the Building, opposite Selena Gomez and his buddy and longtime comedy partner Steve Martin.

The 74-year-old actor and comedian discussed his six-decade career in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, including how long he’d continue appearing in the Hulu comedy.

Says Short, “In the ’70s, I remember watching Tony Randall on Johnny Carson, and The Odd Couple had been going for four years, and Johnny said, ‘Tony, how long will you stay with this show?’ And Tony just looked at him and said, ‘John, that’s the dumbest question I’ve ever been asked. I will stay with the show as long as it exists because it’s a hit, and a hit is a fluke. In show business, there are singles, there are doubles, there are triples, and there are strikeouts. But a home run is very, very rare.'”

“I totally agree with that,” he tells the outlet.

Short also seemed to dispel rumors of an offscreen romance between him and Only Murders in the Building guest star Meryl Streep, saying they’re just friends.

Only Murders in the Building returns for its fourth season Aug. 27 on Hulu. 

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In Brief: ‘Frozen 3’ coming in November of 2027, and more
In Brief: ‘Frozen 3’ coming in November of 2027, and more

FX has revealed Sept. 25 as the premiere date for Ryan Murphy‘s new horror drama series Grotesquerie. The plot follows a detective and a nun— played respectively by Niecy Nash-Betts and Micaela Diamond — as they investigate “a series of heinous crimes” that “are eerily personal,” while dealing with their own personal problems. Together, they uncover “a sinister web that raises more questions than answers.” The cast also includes Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin and Travis Kelce

The Holdovers breakout star Dominic Sessa is in talks to portray celebrity chef and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain in the biopic Tony, according to Variety. Bourdain died by suicide in 2018. The No Reservations and Parts Unknown host was previously the subject of the documentary Roadrunner, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival in 2021 …

Disney’s Frozen 3 will slide into theaters Nov. 24, 2027, the studio has confirmed. The original Frozen became a huge box office hit in 2013, grossing nearly $1.3 billion worldwide and earning two Academy Awards. The 2019 sequel did even better, earning $1.45 billion. Disney also announced that the Pixar movie Hoppers, a comedy about a young girl who uses technology to understand the inner thoughts of animals, will hit theaters March 6, 2026. Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan lead the voice cast. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Michael Bay reportedly working on ‘Skibidi Toilet’ film and TV franchise
Michael Bay reportedly working on ‘Skibidi Toilet’ film and TV franchise
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you’ve never heard of Skibidi Toilet, there’s a good chance you don’t have anyone under the age of 15 living in your house, but the viral sensation has just attracted one of the biggest blockbuster producers in Hollywood.

Variety says Michael Bay is developing a film and a TV franchise around the property, which began in 2023, when a 23-year-old from the former Soviet Republic of Georgia named Alexey Gerasimov uploaded to YouTube an 11-second video of an animated head singing from a toilet. 

Those humble beginnings have turned into nearly 80 mini films, with hundreds of millions of views the world over, and games, detailing a war between the toilet head folks and cyborgs known as Cameraheads. 

The trade says Bay and Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman are collaborating on the project. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
UnPrisoned: Kerry Washington plays a therapist who seeks counseling from John Stamos in season 2 of the comedy series.

Netflix
Simone Biles Rising: Just in time for the Summer Olympics, follow one of the world’s greatest athletes in the two-part docuseries.

Cobra Kai: It’s the beginning of the end. Part one of the sixth and final season is streaming now.

Find Me Falling: Harry Connick Jr. is a rock star who falls in love while trying to reclaim his spark in the new romance film.

Disney+
Young Woman and the Sea: Learn the true story of the first woman to swim across the English Channel in the new drama film.

Apple TV+
Lady in the Lake: Natalie Portman plays a housewife who becomes a journalist in the new limited series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.