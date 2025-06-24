Martinsville and Henry County have meetings today

The Henry County Board of Supervisors and City Council meet today in separate regular meetings.

The city plans to discuss its aging water infrastructure, and a public hearing will be held to take the names of those who wish to be considered for appointment to replace school board member Mike Williamson.

Henry County will consider a $1.35 million transfer request for maintenance and upkeep at several schools, and contracts with Taylor Enterprise in Bassett will be regarded as initiating construction on a house in the Villa Heights housing project.

