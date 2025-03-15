Martinsville arrested after high-speed pursuit

On March 13, 2025, at approximately 10:05 am, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Stultz Road in the Collinsville area of Henry County. The deputies observed a white Chevrolet SUV traveling at a very high rate of speed and traveling in the wrong lane into oncoming traffic on Stultz Road. The white SUV also matched the description of the vehicle that Gregory Yuron Campbell was known to be traveling in, deputies were able to observe the driver of the vehicle and were able to identify the driver as Gregory Yuron Campbell. Campbell was wanted out of Martinsville City for three counts of probation violation, with underlying charges of delinquency of a minor, child abuse and felony elude police. He was also wanted out of Henry County for three counts of misdemeanor credit fraud, two counts of felony credit card larceny and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Campbell failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Campbell continued traveling at a high rate of speed, fleeing from Henry County Deputies, Virginia State Police, and Martinsville Police through the Collinsville, Fieldale, and Bassett communities of Henry County. The pursuit continued onto Sunset Drive in the Bassett community where deputies located a female that appeared injured on the side of the road. Deputies immediately stopped to check the female’s well-being, where she advised deputies that the driver of the vehicle, Gregory Campbell, had taken control of her vehicle when she offered him a ride, then would not let her out of the vehicle. When the vehicle’s speed slowed down on Sunset Road, she jumped from the vehicle.

Deputies briefly lost sight of the vehicle, but located the vehicle at 1171 Sunset Drive, where the vehicle had hit a retaining wall on the property. Deputies observed Gregory Campbell running on foot from the location of the vehicle. Henry County Deputies, Virginia State Police Troopers, and a Henry County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team then engaged in a foot pursuit with Gregory Campbell. They apprehended him a short time later in a wooded area off of Sunset Drive. Gregory Yuran Campbell was taken into custody without additional incident. Deputies transported Mr. Campbell to Sovah Martinsville Emergency Room for minor injuries, where he was treated and released. The female was treated on scene for minor injuries by Henry County Public Safety.

Gregory Youron Campbell, 52 years of age, 66 Willow Ct of Martinsville, Virginia was charged with the following:

Virginia Code Section§18.2-47 Abduction by Force ( Felony)

Virginia Code section§46.2.817 Elude Police ( Felony)

Virginia Code section §46.2. 894 Hit and Run Attended: Failure to Stop ( Felony)

He was also served with the outstanding warrants he had out of Martinsville City and Henry County. Currently, Mr. Campbell is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Department of Public Safety, and the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance with this incident.

A brief statement from Sheriff Wayne Davis