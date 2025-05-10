Martinsville Bulletin owner recovers from cyberattack

Lee Enterprises, owner of the Martinsville Bulletin and newspapers in Danville, Roanoke, Winston-Salem and Greensboro, along with other papers across the country has reported a second-quarter net loss of $12 million, or $2.07 per share after a cyberattack that stopped the company in its tracks in February. Officials report the recovery is complete and insurance will pay for much of the loss, but the impact on the company’s ability to bill customers and pay vendors will continue to affect the balance sheet through the remainder of the fiscal year.