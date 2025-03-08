Martinsville Bulletin owner still reeling from cybersecurity attack

Cardinal News is reporting today that Berkshire Hathaway is waiving interest payments this month to Lee Enterprises, owner of the Martinsville Bulletin, to free up money to deal with the fallout from the cybersecurity attack over a month ago. Security Week reported that a Russian ransomware gang claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened the release of stolen data unless a ransom was paid by March 5. No word on how much they want or whether it was paid. Although the company says it has cyberattack insurance, Lee said the financial impact is unknow but it will have a material impact on operations.
Related Posts
Two found dead, one found safe in Rockingham
Rockingham County authorities say they have found 60 year-old Michael Wayne Arey, who had been missing since Sunday, and he…
Gas prices decline
Average gas prices across Virginia are down by a nickel this week to $2.94 a gallon, while the average price…
Three candidates have announced this week
Three candidates have announced bids to run for office so far this week. On Monday Wren Williams announced plans to…