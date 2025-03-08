Martinsville Bulletin owner still reeling from cybersecurity attack

Cardinal News is reporting today that Berkshire Hathaway is waiving interest payments this month to Lee Enterprises, owner of the Martinsville Bulletin, to free up money to deal with the fallout from the cybersecurity attack over a month ago. Security Week reported that a Russian ransomware gang claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened the release of stolen data unless a ransom was paid by March 5. No word on how much they want or whether it was paid. Although the company says it has cyberattack insurance, Lee said the financial impact is unknow but it will have a material impact on operations.