Martinsville Farmers Market closes for season

The Martinsville Farmers Market wrapped up for the season on Saturday. Plenty of people were there to make their final purchases of produce at the market this year. Vendors reported a steady business on a cool, but comfortable Saturday morning. The market is open from May to mid-November and offers baked goods, eggs, jams, jellies, local honey, flowers, plants, crafts, soaps, sweets, and, of course, local fruits and vegetables.