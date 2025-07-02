Martinsville hires new head basketball coach

Martinsville City Public Schools is proud to announce the appointment of Gary Hall as the new head coach of the Martinsville High School boys basketball team.

Hall brings with him more than 30 years of experience as a varsity head coach. Over the course of his career, he has earned 14 district championships, 12 Coach of the Year awards, and amassed an impressive 539-260 win-loss record. His coaching legacy includes mentoring 36 players who advanced to compete at the collegiate level, as well as two who earned the distinction of McDonald’s All-American. In 2020, Hall himself was selected as head coach for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American game.

“Coaching high school basketball is about much more than wins and losses,” Hall said. “It’s about developing young men into leaders. It’s about teaching grit when life gets tough. It is instilling humility in success and grace in failure. The wins are nice, but the opportunity to change lives is the true reward.”

Martinsville High School’s basketball program holds a storied legacy in Virginia. The Bulldogs boast the most Virginia High School League state championships (15), state title game appearances (18), and state tournament appearances (28), with their most recent state title win in 2016.

Hall is excited to return the program to championship contention and build a strong culture both on and off the court.

“Martinsville High School is the most storied basketball program in the state of Virginia,” Hall said. “It has excellent administrative support and a passionate fan base eager for a championship program. I am confident we can build a program at Martinsville that consistently contends for district, regional, and state championships.”

Hall’s vision for the program includes not only athletic excellence but also academic achievement and community engagement. His leadership marks an exciting new chapter for the Bulldogs.MCPS Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley expressed enthusiasm about the hire.

“Our MCPS family is thrilled to have a coach of great caliber and prestige join our coaching staff,” Talley said. “Coach Hall has a stellar record of producing winners and great citizens at the sites where he mentored students. He will certainly energize our athletes and fan base and keep Bulldog pride strong in Martinsville!”