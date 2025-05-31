Martinsville listed as sanctuary jurisdiction

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have slammed the Trump administration for having Martinsville included on a Homeland Security list of sanctuary jurisdictions, along with 13 other cities and 20 counties in Virginia. Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith gave a more reserved response saying he hoped to have some answers by next week. The Martinsville Police Department issued a statement saying they were not as accused and had notified the appropriate people of what they considered to be an error.