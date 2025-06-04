Martinsville man charged with indecent liberties of a minor

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:

On May 31, 2025, at approximately 5:08 a.m., a deputy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was conducting routine patrol in the area of 2400 Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, Virginia, when a suspicious vehicle was observed behind the AutoZone store.

The deputy approached a red Dodge Charger with its engine running and observed an adult male subject in the driver’s seat, shirtless and apparently asleep. A 14-year-old female juvenile was found in the front passenger seat, unclothed and also asleep. Additionally, several open containers of alcoholic beverages were visible inside the vehicle.

The male subject was identified as Roniticus Lamar Wilson, 33 years of age, residing at 1000 Williams Street, Martinsville, Virginia. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Wilson and the juvenile were known to each other and had been attempting to engage in a romantic relationship.

As a result of the investigation, Wilson was arrested and charged with the following:

Carnal Knowledge of a Child in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-63

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-371

Roniticus Wilson is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or CrimeStoppersat 63-CRIME (632-7463). The CrimeStoppers program offers rewards of up to $2,500.00 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in criminal activity. The reward amount is determined based on the nature of the crime and the value of the information provided.