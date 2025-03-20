Martinsville man charged with threats, firearm offenses, and drug possession

On March 18, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Mt. Olivet Elementary School, located at 255 Lancer Ln, Martinsville, regarding a report of a male subject making threats. The 911 caller reported that an acquaintance, James Gerald BETHUNE, was present at the school and had made direct threats against her children.

After confirming that BETHUNE had left the premises, school officials deemed it safe to proceed with normal dismissal procedures.

At approximately 2:55 p.m., Deputies and Investigators located BETHUNE at his residence at 440 Rosewood Ave, Apt. 6, in Martinsville, where he was detained for questioning.

Further investigation revealed that prior to the incident at Mt. Olivet Elementary, BETHUNE had allegedly assaulted a female BG’s, located at 1777 Old Chatham Rd, Martinsville. The female reported that BETHUNE placed his hands around her neck, choking her and leaving visible red marks. She also stated that as she attempted to leave, BETHUNE brandished a firearm, fired two rounds into the air, and then fled the location.

Deputies recovered a 9mm shell casing from the parking lot of BG’s. A subsequent search of BETHUNE’S residence led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm Taurus G2 firearm, a magazine containing 9mm rounds, and a box of 9mm ammunition. Investigators also recovered a small baggie containing a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine.

BETHUNE was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-250 – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-308.2 – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted

Felon

Felon Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-51.6 – Attempted Strangulation

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-56.1 – Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-427 – Threats Over the Phone

An Emergency Protective Order (EPO) was issued on behalf of the victim and BETHUNE is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident and urges anyone with information to come forward. You can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information that aids in solving a crime. The reward amount is determined based on the nature of the crime and the value of the information provided.