Martinsville man dies in car crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:35 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 4, 2025) on Greensboro Road in Henry County.

A 2003 Ford Mustang was travelling northbound on Greensboro Road, near the intersection with Tensbury Drive, when it went off of the right side of the road and struck a pole.

The driver, Jerold W. Carter, 59, of Martinsville, Va., died at the scene. Carter was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

