Martinsville man dies of injuries in motorcycle crash

From the Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (June 18) at 8:20 p.m. on A.L. Philpott Highway, just east of G.W. Drive in Henry County.

A 2018 Acura MDX made a left turn out of the crossover traveling east on A.L. Philpott Highway and was struck in the rear by a 2011 Honda CBR 1000RR, which was also traveling east while exceeding the speed limit.

The driver of the Honda was identified as James William Johns, 58, of Martinsville, Va. Mr. Johns was wearing his helmet and was injured. Mr. Johns was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died on June 22, 2025.

The driver of the Acura was not injured.

No charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.