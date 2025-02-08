Martinsville man guilty of first-degree murder

A man has been found guilty of first-degree murder for a shooting in Pittsylvania County that occurred in June.

31-year-old Telvin Hairston, of Martinsville, was arrested after a shooting in Axton in June 2024. One of the women, 82-year-old Margie Watkins, died from her injuries a couple days later.

Hairston was also charged with two counts of malicious wounding, three counts use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, and one count of armed burglary.

Hairston will be sentenced in April.