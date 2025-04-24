Martinsville man sentenced to life plus 80 years

Telvin O’Shea Hairston, 32, of Martinsville, was sentenced to life plus 81 years for the shooting death of 82-year-old Margie Watkins of Axton in June. Watkins was one of three people shot at 2838 Sandy River Road. Hairston fled the scene and was arrested soon after the incident in Henry County. Hairston said he shot the three women after a disagreement over his children. Hairston had previously served more than seven years on an attempted murder charge in 2016 that happened on Market Street.