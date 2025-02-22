Martinsville man sentenced to life

Martinsville man sentenced to life

Randy Jurden Largen, 52, will spend the rest of his life in prison for causing the death of Cindra G. Martin, who was beaten to death in her apartment on Rives Road in 2020. Largen was convicted by a jury early this month and the jury recommended a sentence of life plus 20 years. Largen will be back in court next month for his formal sentencing.

Related Posts

Big Lots sold
Big Lots sold

No word on whether the Big Lots in Henry County will remain open, but the bankrupt company says it has…