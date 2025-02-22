Martinsville man sentenced to life

Randy Jurden Largen, 52, will spend the rest of his life in prison for causing the death of Cindra G. Martin, who was beaten to death in her apartment on Rives Road in 2020. Largen was convicted by a jury early this month and the jury recommended a sentence of life plus 20 years. Largen will be back in court next month for his formal sentencing.
Related Posts
Campbell family makes $500,000 gift to new YMCA
The Martinsville-Henry County YMCA announced they received a $500,000 gift from Clay Campbell and sibling Sarah Fain to build the…
Big Lots sold
No word on whether the Big Lots in Henry County will remain open, but the bankrupt company says it has…
Former vice mayor found guilty of driving while intoxicated
The former vice mayor of Martinsville, Chad Martin was sentenced to 60 days suspended, fined $300 dollars, install an interlock…