Martinsville man wanted for threatening to bomb a Dollar General Store in Henry County

From the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:

On Monday, June 16, 2025, at approximately 6:10 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported bomb threat at the Dollar General store located at 2662 Greensboro Road in Henry County, Virginia.

Upon arrival, deputies immediately assisted in evacuating the store to ensure the safety of all patrons and employees. The Virginia State Police responded to the scene and deployed an explosive detection canine to search the interior and exterior of the business.

After a thorough search, no explosive devices or suspicious items were located. The store was deemed safe and resumed normal operations shortly thereafter.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained for Robert Stockton Jr., 27, for Threats to Bomb or Burn, in violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-83. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats of this nature seriously and will continue to pursue charges against individuals who cause alarm and disrupt public safety.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Robert Stockton Jr. is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463 (63-CRIME). Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward.