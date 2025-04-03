Martinsville mayor to hold press conference today

Martinsville Mayor LC Jones has called a press conference in front of City Hall at 5 p.m. today to express his desire for unity. Last week he gaveled another City Council member, Aaron Rawls, to silence, who was then removed from Council Chambers by a deputy. Rawls was protesting the possibility of a raise to the city manager at the time he was ejected.
Related Posts
Axton solar company sued
Two families have filed a suit asking for $3.3 million from Energix, owner of the Axton Solar Project. Barry and…
Caregiver admits to killing patient
More details have been released after a man’s body was discovered in Danville on Friday and a woman was charged…
Rorrer challenges Williams
Yvonne Rorrer of Stuart has announced plans to challenge Wren Williams for State Delegate of the 47th District. Rorrer is…