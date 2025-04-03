Martinsville mayor to hold press conference today

Martinsville mayor to hold press conference today

Martinsville Mayor LC Jones has called a press conference in front of City Hall at 5 p.m. today to express his desire for unity. Last week he gaveled another City Council member, Aaron Rawls, to silence, who was then removed from Council Chambers by a deputy. Rawls was protesting the possibility of a raise to the city manager at the time he was ejected.

