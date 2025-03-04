Martinsville real estate assessments soar

Real estate assessment notices in Martinsville went out on Thursday and began arriving in mailboxes over the weekend. While the Commissioner of Revenue’s Office says the median increase is just over 55%, some property owners say their assessment has more than doubled. The amount of tax is determined by the assessment and the rate. Council has yet to decide what the rate will be.
