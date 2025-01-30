Martinsville sheriff announces run for another term

Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper announced plans to run for another four-year term on Wednesday. He has been sheriff of Martinsville since the 1990s. Draper made the announcement from the Martinsville Circuit Court Room before a large crowd of supporters including many officers from departments from around the region.
