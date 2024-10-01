Martinsville woman arrested after drug bust

One person was arrested following a narcotics search in Henry County on Monday.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Interdiction Unit and SWAT Team conducted a narcotics search warrant at 571 Figsboro Rd. in Martinsville. Deputies seized suspected methamphetamine and a white powdery crystal-like substance. The substances will be sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

32-year-old Tara Noelle Colemon was located within the residence and was previously wanted out of Henry County for failing to appear in court.

Colemon was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.