Marvel announces star-studded cast of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’
The Avengers are assembling. Again.
Marvel announced the cast of Avengers: Doomsday during a livestream and on its social media channels on Wednesday. It also revealed that the film is now in production.
During the five-hour long livestream, many of the film’s cast members were revealed via their names appearing on the back of a long line of director’s chairs.
They include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, Winston Duke as M’Baku and Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr.
Superheroes that audiences have yet to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also join this new ensemble. This includes the new Fantastic Four crew of Pedro Pascal, who plays Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. All four actors make their Marvel debut in the upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which releases in theaters on July 25.
Lewis Pullman also joins the movie in the role of Bob Reynolds, or Sentry. He debuts as the character in the upcoming film Thunderbolts*, which releases on May 2.
Notably, many actors from the X-Men franchise have joined the film, including Patrick Stewart. He famously played Professor Charles Xavier and previously made a cameo in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Kelsey Grammer has also joined the film’s cast. He previously reprised his X-Men role of Beast in the post-credits scene of the 2023 film The Marvels. Ian McKellen will also appear in the film. He previously played Magneto in the X-Men films. AlanCumming, who played Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United, is also set to be in the movie, along with Rebecca Romijn, who played Mystique in the X-Men franchise and James Marsden, who played Cyclops.
Channing Tatum will also appear in the film. He previously appeared in the 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine as Gambit.
The livestream ended with an appearance from Robert Downey Jr. The only person to appear in the announcement, he turned to look at the camera, before gesturing to the long line of chairs representing the large ensemble cast.
It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024 that Downey would make his return to the MCU in the upcoming Avengers film. Instead of playing Iron Man, however, Downey will play the villain Doctor Doom.
Avengers: Doomsday finds brothers Joe and Anthony Russo back in the directors chairs. They return to Marvel after having helmed the two Captain America films Winter Solider and Civil War, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
Avengers: Doomsday crashes into movie theaters on May 1, 2026.
Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.
Justin Baldoni has filed a new civil lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist Leslie Sloane and Sloane’s public relations company, Vision PR, for, among other things, extortion and defamation.
Baldoni, who directed and starred in the film It Ends With Us with Lively, is accusing Lively of having “robbed” Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios LLC of control of the film, as well as destroying Baldoni’s “personal and professional reputations and livelihood.”
The suit lists Baldoni, Wayfarer and Baldoni’s publicist Jennifer Abel as plaintiffs, as well as Melissa Nathan, a crisis PR specialist hired by Wayfarer Studios, and Jamey Heath, Baldoni’s friend and podcast co-host. They are currently seeking $400 million in damages.
“Lively stole Wayfarer’s movie, hijacked Wayfarer’s premiere, destroyed Plaintiffs’ personal and professional reputations and livelihood, and aimed to drive Plaintiffs out of business entirely,” the suit reads.
The suit claims Lively pushed a “false and damaging narrative” against Baldoni that was “rife with lies and doctored ‘evidence'” in accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends with Us.
Lively first raised allegations of sexual harassment against Baldoni and accused him and his publicity team of trying to destroy her reputation in a complaint she filed in December with the California Civil Rights Department, which included numerous text messages and communications she claimed were part of a campaign to attack her public image. The New York Times was the first to report Lively’s legal complaint.
Lively then formally filed a lawsuit in New York against Baldoni and other defendants, again alleging sexual harassment.
Bryan Freedman, the attorney for Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios, denied all allegations.
Baldoni’s suit accuses Sloane of having gone “so far as to propagate malicious stories portraying Baldoni as a sexual predator” and Reynolds of using the term to describe Baldoni in a call with Baldoni’s agent. The suit claims Reynolds told Baldoni’s rep to “drop” him as a client.
Baldoni also accused Reynolds of launching into an “aggressive tirade, berating Baldoni in what Baldoni later described as a ‘traumatic’ encounter” at the couple’s home during the film’s production.
The suit claims Baldoni and the other plaintiffs were “the targets of a calculated and vitriolic smear campaign” lodged by the defendants and that Lively, leveraging her and her husband’s star power, took control of the film — including Lively having her own cut of it.
Freedman said in a statement, “This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media.”
“It is clear based on our own all out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret,” Freedman continued.
Freedman ended his statement by saying, “We know the truth, and now the public does too. Justin and his team have nothing to hide, documents do not lie.”
ABC News has reached out to Lively, Reynolds, Sloane and Vision PR for a comment in response to Baldoni’s suit against them, but has not yet received a response.
Baldoni’s latest action in his legal battle against Lively comes after he had filed a lawsuit against The New York Times on Dec. 31 for libel and false light invasion of privacy, after it published the story “We Can Bury Anyone” on Dec. 22, which included reporting on Lively’s complaint. That same day, Lively formally filed her lawsuit in New York against Baldoni and other defendants.
Baldoni was reportedly dropped from his talent agency after the story was published.
In his complaint against The New York Times, Baldoni accused the newspaper of relying on “cherry-picked” and altered communications, with details “stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced” to “mislead.”
In a statement to ABC News, The New York Times denied Baldoni’s accusations and said their original story was “meticulously and responsibly reported,” and that their report was “based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article.”
Lively’s attorney issued a statement amid the ongoing feud.
“Ms. Lively’s federal litigation before the Southern District of New York involves serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation, backed by concrete facts. This is not a ‘feud’ arising from ‘creative differences’ or a ‘he said/she said’ situation. As alleged in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and as we will prove in litigation, Wayfarer and its associates engaged in unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing against Ms. Lively for simply trying to protect herself and others on a film set,” the statement read in part.
In recent days, both Baldoni and Lively’s attorney have issued statements on the ongoing legal feud.
Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary with the live SNL50: The Anniversary Special on NBC Sunday night, featuring a mix of live sketches, packaged pieces and lots of celebrities.
The show opened with a performance of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound,” featuring Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter, with Simon noting he first performed the tune on SNL in 1976, while Sabrina added she wasn’t alive yet and neither were her parents.
Steve Martin handled the opening monologue, with help from John Mulaney, with the rest of the show featuring new takes on some classic SNL sketches, including the alien abduction sketch “Close Encounter,” featuring Pedro Pascal, Woody Harrelson and Jon Hamm, with Meryl Streep playing Kate McKinnon’s mom.
There was also “Black Jeopardy“, with contestants Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and Eddie Murphy impersonating Tracy Morgan right next to him, with Tom Hanks as a MAGA hat-wearing contestant joining in at the end.
Other throwback sketches included “Debbie Downer“, with Drew Barrymore, Ayo Edeberi, and Robert De Niro, a Mulaney-led musical about New York, with appearances by Nathan Lane and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the “Bronx Beat” talk show, with Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Mike Myers as Coffee Talk lady Linda Richman, a “Domingo” sketch, that featured Carpenter and Pascal and more.
AdamSandler offered a poignant musical tribute to SNL, introduced by Jack Nicholson, making a rare public appearance, plus there was a “Weekend Update” with current anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che, joined by former “Update“ hosts Seth Meyers and Bill Murray.
There were also musical performances by Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, performing “Nothing Compares 2 U,” made famous by Sinead O’Connor, and Lil Wayne and The Roots, with Paul McCartney wrapping the show with “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry the Weight” and “The End.”
Ariana Grande and Demi Moore are among the many stars reacting to their 2025 Oscar nominations.
Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced Thursday, with Emilia Pérez scoring 13 nods, the most nominations of any film.
The Brutalist and Wicked followed closely behind with 10 nods apiece, while A Complete Unknown and Conclave earned eight nods each.
Following the nominations announcement, Grande, who is nominated for best supporting actress for Wicked, took to social media to thank the Academy “for this unfathomable recognition.”
Moore, who is nominated for best actress for The Substance, also shared a statement and said that being nominated for an Oscar is “beyond my wildest dreams.”
Several nominees, including Mikey Madison, Coralie Fargeat and Diane Warren, spoke to Good Morning America about earning recognition from the Academy and what this moment means to them.
Madison, who is nominated for best actress, said she is “grateful” and “so happy for my entire film.”
Check out reactions from Oscar-nominated stars below.
Ariana Grande
Grande shared an emotional Instagram post reacting to her best supporting actress nomination, writing, “picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. i cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise.”
Grande continued, “i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i’m so proud of you, tiny. thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy.”
She also thanked Wicked director Jon M. Chu “for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend.”
Grande ended her message by mentioning her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for best actress, and said, “i am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. i love you unconditionally, always.”
“i don’t quite have all my words yet, i’m still trying to breathe. but thank you,” she added.
Demi Moore
Moore shared a statement with ABC News about her Oscar nomination: “Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents.”
Her statement continued, “I am deeply humbled. This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in LA. The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together.”
Mikey Madison
The Anora star told GMA, “It’s incredibly exciting and very, very surreal. I’m so grateful, humbled — I’m so happy for my entire film. I’m so happy for Sean Baker, Sammy Quan, Alex Coco, Yura Borisov. It’s all so exciting. I’m just absolutely floating right now.”
Madison said she was watching GMA and FaceTiming her mom when she found out about her nomination. She said her mom was “crying and it was very sweet” but said “she immediately humbled me by saying in the same sentence, ‘Oh, congratulations sweetie, I love you so much. Also, you need to take your dogs to obedience training.'”
When asked if she had ever manifested an Oscar nomination, Madison said, “No, I don’t think I ever wrote it down, it always felt so far-fetched and far away from me and my life, but I always dreamed of it so it’s amazing.”
“I’m just gonna be soaking it in and digesting it and just trying to keep this memory of this morning and hold it forever because it’s so special,” she added.
Coralie Fargeat
The Substance filmmaker spoke to GMA about her best director nomination and said, “I feel so good, this is such amazing news and amazing news. I was really screaming out of joy.”
“When I write a film, a part of me always hopes and believes that this can happen because this is why I make films,” she said. “Because this is the magic of putting stories out in the world and this story in particular for what it says, I kind of felt if I succeeded to do it right, it could have a strong resonance about what it says about women in society so I mean you could never know then how it’s gonna go to the audience and in the world, but when the magic happens, this is such a joy and I’m really so proud.”
Fargeat, who is the only female director nominated in the directing category this year, commented on the lack of female representation in the category, saying, “It says a lot about the road we still have to go and personally I’m extremely proud to be proud of this change that we need … I have wanted to be a filmmaker and director since I was 15. That’s who I am, that’s where I feel free and good and powerful.”
She said she is “most proud” when she hears from young directors who are inspired by her.
“I’m really proud to be invited to the table,” she added. “I think we need even more progress regarding this. But personally, that’s a critical achievement and I’m so so happy.”
Diane Warren
Warren, whose song “The Journey” from the film The Six Triple Eight is nominated for best original song, told ABC News’ Chris Connelly that she had “been up all night” leading up to the nominations announcement.
“I’m so excited,” Warren said. “I’m not cool enough to go to sleep and have someone call me. I have all my friends over and we sit very anxiously in front of the TV and [this] time there was a little commercial break before the second set of nominations and jumps up in the air just with excitement.”
“This is a really special song, I think to me one of my best songs. And I love the movie and you never know what’s gonna happen so I’m just so excited, I’m so thrilled,” she said.
Warren said the nominated song now “takes on a whole other meaning” after she lost her home in the LA fires. “A lot of people lost their houses, lost everything — I had a really beautiful beach house I had for like 27 years or something like that that burned to the ground basically, the first day of the fires,” she said. “But as terrible as that was, I think a lot of people had it a lot worse. I also have an animal rescue ranch also in Malibu that nothing happened to thank God. As bad as it was, it was so bad for so many people.”
“The song, if you listen to the words of this song, it’s about strength and resilience. It almost takes on a whole other meaning now with what’s going on in Los Angeles,” she added.
Yura Borisov
Borisov, who is nominated for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in Anora, reacted to his nomination in an interview with GMA.
“We are happy!” he shared, smiling alongside his family.
“It’s a big laugh everywhere here,” he said before explaining that all his friends were reaching out to congratulate him. “It’s a great moment. I feel that a lot of people are very happy because of this.”
Kris Bowers
Academy Award winner Bowers, who is nominated this year for best original score for The Wild Robot, told GMA that he’s excited about the recognition.
“I’m just excited to be there and it’s awesome to see the other nominees,” he said. “I’m such a huge fan of all of them and through this whole awards season, been seeing all of them at these other awards and everything and it’s always such a friendly, familial relationship with all of them. So i’m just excited to celebrate with everybody no matter what happens.”