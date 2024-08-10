Marvel at D23: ‘Agatha All Along’, ‘Fantastic Four’ peek, ‘Daredevil: Born Again’, and more

Marvel Studios

While Marvel Studios stormed San Diego Comic Con late last month, the Disney-owned property came loaded to the company’s D23 expo this weekend.

Ryan Reynolds opened the presentation with a video message thanking fans for making Deadpool & Wolverine such a huge hit, commenting “overwhelmed doesn’t even begin to describe” how he feels.

With that, he introduced “the original Marvel Jesus,” studio head Kevin Feige.

Feige teased a series of new big-and-small-screen projects. On the small screen, there’s the Disney+-bound WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along, Ironheart, spawned from the blockbuster film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the anticipated Daredevil: Born Again, which reunites Charlie Cox as the blind vigilante and the cast of the acclaimed Netflix series Daredevil.

The Agatha All Along cast, including Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza talked up the series debuting September 18 and performed the dark magic-inspiring song “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road.”

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler teased footage and introduced the cast of 2025’s Ironheart, which centers on Dominique Thorne‘s Wakanda Forever supergenius Riri Williams.

Cox, and co-star Vincent D’Onofrio — reprising as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin — joined their other co-stars including Jon Bernthal reprising as Frank Castle/The Punisher, for a peek at Daredevil: Born Again. The series had been reworked from a more PG-13 vibe to hew closer to the R-rated Netflix Daredevil and Punisher shows — and although it debuts in March of 2025, production has begun on season 2.

As for movies, there were new peeks at the forthcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Captain America: Brave New World, both debuting in theaters in 2025.

Fantastic Four didn’t have any new footage that wasn’t already teased at Comic-Con, but there was a video of cast members Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal, and Joseph Quinn palling around on set.

Anthony Mackie stopped by to talk about Brave New World and show off a sneak peek that gave fans a better look at Harrison Ford raging out as Red Hulk.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer released at D23
Disney

A new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King arrived Friday.

Disney shared the new look at the highly anticipated Barry Jenkins-directed film, a prequel to The Lion King, at D23, the company’s annual fan expo.

Aaron Pierre voices Mufasa in the new film. James Earl Jones voiced Mufasa in previous Lion King movies.

Other new cast members include Kelvin Harrison Jr., who voices Taka (aka Scar), and Anika Noni Rose, who voices Mufasa’s mother Afia, among others.

John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter are reprising their roles from the 2019 live-action Lion King remake as Rafiki, Pumbaa, Timon, Simba and Nala, respectively.

Notably, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s eldest child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, is voicing Kiara, Simba and Nala’s daughter.

“The journey of this film is kind of understanding how someone can build a family out of these very disparate parts,” Jenkins told GMA in April.

The Moonlight director added that it’s also about “how people who may be alone can find strength by coming together.”

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release in theaters on Dec. 20.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6, part 1 trailer shows the team preparing to take on the world
Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for the first part of Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season, and this time, the team has its sights set on Sekai Taikai — “the world championships of karate.”

However, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, played respectively by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, can’t seem to agree on whose method will be the most effective.

Additionally, an old nemesis, John Kreese, played by Karate Kid alum Martin Kove, returns in the trailer as the sensei of a rival dojo who tells his students, “Only through pain does a champion reveal itself.”

Meanwhile, Daniel and Chozen Toguchi — played by Yuji Okumoto — come across a box hidden under the floorboard’s of Myagi Do, the contents of which are not revealed in the trailer.

Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 premieres July 18 on Netflix, with part 2 coming Nov. 28. The third and final part will premiere in 2025.

‘Law & Order’ faves Benson and Stabler to reunite again, and more
Starz has released a teaser trailer for Sweetpea, a “deviously twisted coming-of-rage story” coming to the premium cable channel in October. The six-part series stars Ella Purnell as Rhiannon, “a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder.” Almost invisible to people at first, Rhiannon’s “killer secret” turns everything around and she becomes “a young woman capable of anything,” according to the official synopsis …

Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Christopher Meloni tells People he’s writing a special episode for the series’ upcoming fifth season that will feature his former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Mariska Hargitay. Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU, opposite Hargitay’s Detective Olivia Benson, from 1999 to 2011. The two reunited for a 2021 SVU episode ahead of Meloni’s return to the Law & Order universe with his Organized Crime spin-off that same year. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays on NBC. Law & Order: Organized Crime, which originally aired on NBC, moves to Peacock for season 5 …

Ron Howard‘s Emmy-nominated documentary Jim Henson Idea Man will make its broadcast TV debut on ABC Aug. 11, the network has announced. The film examines Jim Henson‘s career “from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show and beyond.” The doc features “unprecedented access to Jim’s personal archives,” offering “a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world.” Jim Henson Idea Man is currently available to stream on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

