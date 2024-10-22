Marvel removes beleaguered ‘Blade’ reboot from release schedule

Marvel Studios

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wesley Snipes confidently declares of himself, “There’s only one Blade. There’s ever only gonna be one Blade.” And a new move from Marvel Studios may prove him right. 

The long-gestating movie was supposed to open on Nov. 7, 2025 — but it has just been quietly removed from the studio’s release schedule, and in its place will bow instead 20th Century Studios’ Predator: Badlands.

As reported, Marvel announced back in 2019 that Mahershala Ali would be succeeding Snipes in the role of the beloved half-vampire vampire hunter, but a single line of dialogue delivered off camera in the after credits of 2021’s Eternals has been the extent of his work as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A new Blade movie has suffered repeated delays and script overhauls, as well as the loss of director Bassam Tariq, then Yann Demange, as well as delays from the pandemic and then the twin Hollywood strikes, leaving many to wonder how long Ali would hang on.

Given the overwhelming response Snipes received from his secret role in Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s also not out of the question to wonder if Marvel has plans to work the 62-year-old star into the mix in a new film — if and when it comes out.

A look at Marvel’s newly revamped schedule also saw the addition of three untitled movies, respectively set for Feb. 18, 2028, May 5, 2028, and Nov. 10, 2028.

Apple TV+ renews ‘Shrinking’ for a third season
Apple TV+ has renewed the Jason Segel/Harrison Ford series Shrinking for a third season. The news comes as the first two episodes of season 2 premiered on the streaming service Wednesday.

“I’m so lucky to work on Shrinking with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material,” series co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence shares. “I’m even luckier that they are people I’d want to spend time with anyway.”

He adds, “So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!” 

Shrinking, which debuted in January 2023, stars Segel as a therapist, still grieving after the loss of his wife, who decides to ignore his training and ethics and tell his clients exactly what he thinks they should do.

In addition to Segel and Ford, the series stars Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie and Ted McGinley, with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein making a guest appearance in season 2.

‘It Ends With Us’ star defends Colleen Hoover as film passes 0 million at domestic box office
Justin Baldoni‘s It Ends With Us has reached a major milestone.

The romantic drama passed $100 million at the domestic box office on Tuesday, after only its 11th day of release.

This makes it the top-grossing movie of Baldoni’s career. It’s also close to being star Blake Lively‘s highest-grossing live-action movie at the domestic box office — It Ends With Us just needs to pass 2011’s Green Lantern, which earned $116.6 million, to achieve that marker.

Speaking of It Ends With Us, star Brandon Sklenar took to social media to defend the book’s author, Colleen Hoover, and “the women of this cast” amid online rumors and backlash about the film during the lead-up to its release. In a post Sklenar shared to Instagram on Tuesday, he addressed “all this stuff swirling online.”

“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about,” Sklenar wrote.

“It is, in fact, the opposite of the point … What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film,” Sklenar continued. “It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda on his new concept album, ‘Warriors’
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s next musical is an album – not a stage production – based on one of his favorite movies.

Warriors, which he made with playwright Eisa Davis, is a concept album based on the 1979 cult classic film The Warriors. The album was released on Oct. 18, with a launch party at Brooklyn’s Time Out Market the night before. There, Miranda told ABC Audio how much the project means to him.

“This has been our whole heart for three years. I’m really proud of it. I’m really proud of these ladies who play the Warriors. I’m thrilled,” Miranda said.

For their version of the story, Miranda and Davis updated the material by gender-swapping all the members of the Warriors gang from men to women. They looked to previous collaborators and friends when casting the album.

“These amazing women playing our Warriors are really all our friends,” Miranda said. “We called them to do our demos. And at some point there was such an amazing chemistry happening that Eisa turned to me and was like, ‘What pop singer are we going to get that is better than what’s happening right now?’ And so, they kind of fell into the recipe as we were making it.”

Miranda also expressed gratitude to Nas for his work on the concept album.

“I have to shout out Nas, who’s a producer on the album, who is a superfan of this movie,” Miranda said. “And as soon as he heard I was doing this jumped in with both feet, opened doors to a lot of the artists who are on the album for us, because he’s so respected in the hip-hop community. And so, it’s been a joy.”

