Marvel shares first look at Tom Holland’s new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ suit

Marvel shares first look at Tom Holland’s new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ suit

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Fans of Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man have been treated to their first look at his brand-new suit.

Marvel shared a video showing off the new Spider-Man suit to Instagram on Friday. The quick video, which is less than 10 seconds, shows off some of the suit’s details, such as raised black webbing and a sharp red color that contrasts against it.

“Something brand new is coming… #SpiderManDay,” the post’s caption reads.

Aug. 1 is National Spider-Man Day, so it was an apt way for Marvel to celebrate.

The new Spidey suit appears to be what Holland will wear in his upcoming fourth film in the series, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming the film from a script by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Cretton takes over for Jon Watts, who directed the first three Holland-led Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Disney films release dates, a ‘Top Gun’ experience in Vegas underway and more
In brief: Disney films release dates, a ‘Top Gun’ experience in Vegas underway and more

Disney recently shared release information for a couple of highly anticipated movies. The Dog Stars, a 20th Century Studios project, is a post-apocalyptic science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. It’s due to hit screens in March 2026 and will star Saltburn‘s Jacob Elordi. And Avatar fans can rejoice: the newest film in the series, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set for release on Dec. 19, a few months after the Oct. 3 rerelease of 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water

Prime Video has announced there will not be a fourth season of its action-adventure fantasy series The Wheel of Time. Deadline reports the decision not to move forward came after “lengthy deliberations” and as a result of financial issues. The Wheel of Time is a TV adaptation of the book of the same name, starring Rosamund Pike 

Paramount Global and Advent Allen Entertainment plan to bring a Top Gun experience to the Las Vegas Strip. Based on the iconic Tom Cruise films, the new experience is described as an “adrenaline-charged, immersive” theme park that will combine “daring rides” and “cinematic storytelling.” The venture will include fighter jet stimulators, immersive technology and a reimagining of Top Gun: Maverick‘s Hard Deck bar and restaurant with live piano sing-alongs …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Office’ spinoff gets first look and title: ‘The Paper’
‘The Office’ spinoff gets first look and title: ‘The Paper’
Aaron Epstein/Peacock

The next show in The Office universe has a name and release date.

NBCUniversal has announced that the new mockumentary will be called The Paper. It will premiere on Peacock in September.

While The Paper won’t focus on the employees working at Dunder Mifflin, it is set in the same universe as The Office. This new show will feature the same documentary crew that immortalized the workers at the Scranton branch as they search for a new subject to follow.

They find their subject in a historic Midwestern newspaper and its publisher, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who is stopping at nothing to revive it.

It may be a brand-new show, but one cast member from The Office carries over to The Paper. Oscar Nuñez, who played Oscar Martinez on the beloved sitcom, is a series regular on The Paper. He will reprise his same role on this new show.

Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key also star in the upcoming sitcom.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 teaser trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 teaser trailer and more

The trailer for season 3 of The Diplomat has arrived. Netflix also announced the show will debut its upcoming season in fall 2025. It’s a reunion of The West Wing as Bradley Whitford joins the cast to reunite with Allison Janney‘s President Grace Penn. This time around, the actors play spouses, with Whitford starring as first gentleman Todd Penn …

David Letterman is staying in business with Netflix. The host has received a two-season renewal for his series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This will continue the show through season 7, with the sixth season set to debut later in 2025 …

Robert Eggers is looking to bring his signature filmmaking style to a classic Charles Dickens tale. The Nosferatu director will helm an adaptation of A Christmas Carol, Deadline reports. While deals have yet to be finalized, the outlet reports Eggers is writing the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for Willem Dafoe

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.