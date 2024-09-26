Marvel Studios reportedly setting up ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ for an awards season run

Marvel Studios

With the movie raking in $1.3 billion worldwide since its release on July 26, Marvel Studios is reportedly hoping to add some Oscar gold to the red and yellow color scheme of Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to Variety, Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney, plans to submit the smash hit for consideration come awards season, with a push for producer and star Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes in the Outstanding Performance in an Actor in a Comedy category for playing Wade Wilson/Deadpool. 

But the trade says Marvel Studios also has their sights set on Oscar consideration for Hugh Jackman in the Supporting Actor category.

While his screen time was significantly longer than Angela Bassett‘s was in Marvel’s first Oscar-nominated film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one scene in particular where Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine verbally rages at Reynolds’ character is a turning point in the film, and one could easily see the studio using that scene to bolster its case.

In fact, sources tell Variety that Marvel Studios plans to submit Jackman in the supporting actor category “across all key awards shows, including the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hulu

A first look at Glen Powell starring in the new half-hour comedy series Chad Powers was released on Thursday, featuring a photo of Powell with a mop-top haircut decked out in football gear.

The series coming to Hulu, which has officially started production, has an executive producing team that includes former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning, Powell and Loki veteran writer Michael Waldron.

The release also noted that the show is based on a sketch that originally aired on ESPN+’s Eli’s Places series, in which Eli explored various college football scenes across the country.

Powell, who has been featured in a streak of several high-budget films in recent years, including Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You, Twisters and Hit Man, co-wrote the pilot with Waldron.

The Manning brothers are no strangers to entertainment, hosting ESPN’s Manningcast, a Monday Night Football broadcast of Peyton and Eli Manning.

Disney, the parent company of ABC News, is the majority owner of Hulu.

Valerie Hache/AFP via Getty Images FILE

David Hasselhoff is a grandfather!

The Baywatch alum, 72, shared a photo to Instagram of him holding his newborn granddaughter, London — his first grandchild.

“A crying Grandad,” he gushed. “She’s perfect WOW [heart emoji] I am so blessed.”

Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore — Hasselhoff’s eldest daughter — shared more details about her daughter’s birth in a separate Instagram post.

Calling the newborn “our Angel baby girl,” she shared that London was born Aug. 11, “truly the best day of our lives.”

“We never knew you could be THIS happy,” Hasselhoff-Fiore — who married husband Madison Fiore in February 2023 — added.

Hasselhoff shares Hasselhoff-Fiore and daughter Hayley Hasselhoff with ex-wife Pamela Bach.

 

Johansson and Jonathan Bailey – Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has just dropped a tease of the seventh Jurassic film, the first to star Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali.

Jurassic World: Rebirth was directed by Star Wars: Rogue One‘s Gareth Edwards and takes place five years after the last franchise entry, 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion. That film concluded a spin-off trilogy that made more than $3 billion.

David Koepp, who wrote the 1993 original Jurassic Park, is back behind the keyboard.

Universal Pictures teases, “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.”

However, “The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Marvel movie vet Johansson plays “covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure [the] genetic material,” while Ali plays her trusted team leader, Duncan Kincaid.

The studio adds, “When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Also starring is Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Homeland vet Rupert Friend plays “Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs”; and The Lincoln Lawyer‘s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast also includes Ed Skrein and David Iacono.

Jurassic World: Rebirth stomps into theaters next summer.

