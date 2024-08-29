Marvel’s 85th anniversary video celebrates its origins, upcoming projects + Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk

Marvel’s 85th anniversary video celebrates its origins, upcoming projects + Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios just debuted a video to commemorate the 85th birthday of Marvel Comics, honoring the creatives and their characters upon which the Marvel Cinematic Universe was built.

The video features interview snippets with the late Stan Lee, long the public face of the company, as well as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Angela Bassett — the first performer to be nominated for an Academy Award for a Marvel movie — and more.

There are also clips of now-classic Marvel movies like 2008’s Iron Man, 2012’s The Avengers and 2016’s Black Panther, plus sneak peeks of forthcoming films like Captain America: Brave New World, the team-up Thunderbolts, and Disney+ shows Daredevil: Reborn and the Wakanda Forever spin-off series Ironheart.

The comics label began in 1939 as Timely Comics, but was rebranded Marvel Comics in June 1961. Shortly thereafter, it created characters that became classics.

“I often look back at the 1960s and the famous Marvel Bullpen with Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko creating Spider-Man, The Avengers, The X-Men and The Fantastic Four,” Feige says. “‘The House of Ideas’ — it’s called that for a reason.”

The end of the clip features Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen suited up in a scene from 2025’s Thunderbolts, plus the longest peek yet of Harrison Ford‘s President Thaddeus Ross transforming into his alter ego Red Hulk from Anthony Mackie‘s first movie as Captain America, which debuts in February 2025.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

“I’m done”: Ellen DeGeneres reportedly says she’s quitting showbiz after Netflix special
“I’m done”: Ellen DeGeneres reportedly says she’s quitting showbiz after Netflix special
ABC/Randy Holmes

While she had a successful stand-up career, a groundbreaking sitcom, and for years the top-rated talk show in the country, Ellen DeGeneres is apparently calling it a career.

According to SFGate, during a Q&A session following a performance at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa on Monday evening — part of her final stand-up tour — Ellen reportedly said, “I’m done.”

The response was from a patron who asked if she’d ever consider a Broadway turn or back to movies after her tour concludes. “Um, no,” Ellen reportedly said. “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

Ellen’s daytime talk show ended its 19-year run in 2022, following a Buzzfeed expose in 2020 that The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s behind-the-scenes environment was the opposite of its “be kind” mantra: Accusations of racism, sexual misconduct and intimidation were leveled by former staffers.

Following that, supposed examples of DeGeneres being “mean” went viral.

On stage Monday night, Ellen reiterated material she has said earlier on the tour, specifically concerning her being “canceled.”

“I got kicked out of show business for being mean,” she snarked, when talking about what she’s been up to lately. “I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me.’ Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity,” was another line she’s repeated.

On stage, she insisted, “I am many things, but I am not mean.”

Ellen’s final Netflix special will drop later in 2024.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New trailer debuts for Disney+-bound ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’
New trailer debuts for Disney+-bound ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’
(L-R) Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Jude Law, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong – Lucasfilm/Matt Kennedy

At D23, Disney’s annual fan expo, co-star Jude Law was on hand Friday to introduce the trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the latest Disney+ series set in that galaxy far, far away. 

Law stars as the Force sensitive Jod Na Nawood in a sort of Star Wars meets The Goonies mash-up featuring a cast of kids — and one young alien — looking for adventure. 

According to an official synopsis, the show “follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy.”

“Finding their way home — and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined,” the synopsis continues.

With Jude Law leading the cast, the show features Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter and Robert Timothy Smith as the four children mentioned in the synopsis.

Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost also star, the latter voicing the beat-up, reprogrammed pirate droid SM-33.

At the 2023 Star Wars Celebration in London, Law said onstage that there were many “pinch-me moments” for him as he made his Star Wars debut, calling it an “extraordinary” experience.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ on Dec. 3.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Marty Supreme’: Timothée Chalamet will go from playing music superstar Bob Dylan to a ping-pong wizard
‘Marty Supreme’: Timothée Chalamet will go from playing music superstar Bob Dylan to a ping-pong wizard
Jose Perez/bauer-griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In a post from the Oscar-winning studio, A24 broke the news it will be releasing Josh Safdie‘s forthcoming movie Marty Supreme, for which ABC Audio has confirmed Timothée Chalamet is in final talks to star and produce. 

The social media post came with a black-and-white photo of a ping-pong ball.

While Variety reports Chalamet will be playing Marty Reisman, a former ping-pong-playing hustler who became a world champion and pop culture star, A24 tells ABC Audio the project “is not a biopic of Marty Reisman,” calling it a “fictionalized original work.”

A24 also confirmed Marty Supreme was written by Safdie and frequent collaborator Ronald Bronstein.

Chalamet recently wrapped work on A Complete Unknown, in which he portrayed a much more famous star: Bob Dylan.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.