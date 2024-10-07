Marvel’s most profitable superheroes, ranked

“Avengers: Endgame” – Marvel Studios

With Deadpool & Wolverine giving both heroes a billion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, the online casinos comparison service KingCasinoBonus took a deep dive into which of its heroes have been the most profitable.

The company looked at box office receipts and also available merchandise on the Disney Store and Marvel’s official marketplace for Iron Man, Captain America and all their super-powered pals, grading each on a scale of 1 through 10.

Fittingly, billionaire playboy Tony Stark ended up on top.

Robert Downey Jr.’s run as Stark/Iron Man spans 10 films — including one cameo in 2009’s The Incredible Hulk — that earned more than $12 billion altogether. And the character’s merchandise sales make a mint, too.  

Coming in second was Spider-Man. Tom Holland‘s run as the webslinger spanned six films, including a trilogy of his own, earning $9.86 billion.  According to the analysis, Spidey leads the MCU in available merchandise, with 63 items available at those sites.

Third place belongs to Captain America. Chris Evans‘ run as the spangly hero generated $9.94 billion. 

Their fellow Avengers Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) ranked fourth and fifth on the list.

ScarJo’s character made nine MCU appearances, raking in more than $10 billion worldwide. But while she only has three items for sale on those official sites, they have a high average selling price of $154 per item.

 Hemsworth’s God of Thunder has appeared in eight films that collectively earned a worldwide box office total of more than $10 billion, though his 15 available items average $45.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Watch Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix’s jail cell makeout sesh in new ‘Joker: Folie à Deux clip’
Warner Bros. Pictures

So far, we’ve seen a lot of little bits of the movie Joker: Folie à Deux in the various trailers that have been released, but now’s your chance to see Lady Gaga actually act with — and smooch — Joaquin Phoenix, thanks to an exclusive clip from the film posted by Entertainment Weekly.

In the clip, Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka Joker is in a jail cell, awaiting the conclusion of his trial. Gaga’s Harleen Quinzel aka Lee runs up and starts kissing him through the bars, as a guard yells, “Hey, no touching!”

“I’m so f****** proud of you. You should see it out there,” Lee says, referring to a crowd of supporters who’ve gathered outside, cheering for Fleck. “They’re all going crazy for you. You did it.”

“I dunno,” Fleck slurs. “Maybe I should read a law book or something. Even though I never went to law school.” He then pulls his tie up and holds it like a noose. Lee laughs and they kiss some more, as the guard warns them again. “You can do anything you want,” Lee says. “You’re Joker.”

Joker: Folie à Deux — which features Gaga and Phoenix performing several musical numbers, as well as a song that Gaga wrote especially for the film — is in theaters on Oct. 4.

 

New trailer for Nicole Kidman’s upcoming erotic thriller ‘Babygirl’ released
A24/Niko Tavernise

A new trailer for the upcoming erotic thriller Babygirl, starring Nicole Kidman, has been released.

The Halina Reijn-directed film, which arrives in theaters Dec. 25, centers on the scandalous relationship between a high-flying CEO named Romy, played by Kidman, and her much younger intern, Samuel, played by Harris Dickinson, according to a brief synopsis.

After introducing Romy as a powerful executive, the trailer hints at the first signs of the pair’s flirtatious relationship in a Q&A between the two. “Your behavior is unacceptable,” says Romy before their relationship turns physical.

“If we’re going to do this, we’re gonna need to set some rules that you and I both agree on,” Samuel says, setting the framework for the relationship. “Starting with, I tell you what to do, and you do it.”

The trailer ratchets up as the pair develop an intimate relationship. “I think I have power over you, ’cause I can make one call and you lose everything,” Samuel says in a voice-over before he is seen appearing in Romy’s home with her children.

The film will also star Antonio Banderas, who plays Jacob, Romy’s husband. Sophie Wilde also stars in the project playing the role of Esme, Romy’s assistant.

Kidman touched on the major themes of the film at the Venice Film Festival in August, where she won the award for best actress for her role in the film.

“Yes, it’s about sex. It’s about desire, it’s about your inner thoughts, it’s about secrets, it’s about marriage, it’s about truth, power, consent,” said Kidman.

Babygirl hits theaters Dec. 25. 

In Brief: Second season sneak peek of ‘Bad Sisters’, and more
Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date for season 2 of Sharon Horgan‘s dark comedy Bad Sisters. The new season will kick off with two episodes on Nov. 13. The series follows the Garveys — an Irish family with five sisters — portrayed by Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast …

The Amber Ruffin Show‘s Amber Ruffin and Wet Hot American Summer‘s Michael Ian Black have been tapped for team captain roles on CNN’s American adaptation of the long-running BBC panel series Have I Got News for You. Ruffin and Black, along with host Roy Wood Jr., “will guide a rotating collection of guests including notable entertainers, political figures and comedians through an array of comic games and quick-witted panel conversations that test their knowledge of current events,” according to the cable news outlet. The 10-episode limited series will premiere Sept. 14 …

Michaela Coel, creator and star of HBO’s I May Destroy You, is reteaming with the premium cable channel for her next series, First Day on Earth. According to the show’s official logline, Coel will play British novelist Henri, whose “work has dried up, her relationship is going nowhere.” She ends up taking a job in her parents’ homeland, Ghana, West Africa, where she tries to reconnect with her father and the country of her heritage. When things don’t go as planned, she’s forced to create a new sense of identity — “one that might leave her stronger, but could also break her.” Filming is scheduled to begin in 2025 …

 

