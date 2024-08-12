Maryland house explosion killed two people, caused ‘millions’ in damage: Authorities

Maryland house explosion killed two people, caused ‘millions’ in damage: Authorities
Harford County, Maryland, Fire and EMS

(BEL AIR, Md.) — Two people were found dead and another was injured after an explosion Sunday morning leveled a home and damaged multiple neighboring residences in a suburban Baltimore neighborhood, authorities said.

The blast was reported around 6:42 a.m. ET on Arthurs Woods Drive in Harford County, in the town of Bel Air, about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, according to officials.

The two people killed in the explosion were identified Monday afternoon by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office as 35-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Alvarado, a contractor for Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), and 73-year-old Ray Corkran Jr., the owner of the house that was destroyed.

Rodriguez-Alvarado was found in the widespread blast debris field and pronounced dead soon after firefighters arrived on the scene Sunday morning, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Search-and-rescue crews located Corkran’s body Sunday afternoon. It was buried under the rubble of his home, according to the fire marshal’s office.

“With the assistance of heavy machinery, investigators located the victim within the debris,” the fire marshal’s office said of Corkran.

Investigators said Corkran was the only person inside the house at the time of the explosion.

A female neighbor living adjacent to the home was also injured and treated at the scene, said Master Deputy Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire.

At least 12 families have been displaced by the blast, according to officials, who noted the total number of damaged structures is still being counted.

“While they continue to collect information on exact damages, the cost is expected to be in the millions,” according to the sheriff’s office.

A photo posted on X by Harford County Fire and Emergency Medical Services showed firefighters battling a small fire and searching the remains of the home, which was reduced to splintered pieces of wood, insulation and other debris.

“I’ve been on the job for 18 years and this was one of the largest explosions I’ve seen,” Alkire said during a news conference.

Alkire said firefighters from the Harford County Fire Department were responding to a report of a gas leak in the area when the explosion occurred.

Alkire said at least two BGE contract workers had responded to the area before the explosion to investigate an electrical issue. He said the workers were aware of reports of an odor of gas in the area when the explosion occurred.

Alkire confirmed that the house was for sale. Officials described the house as being a “total loss.”

The cause of the explosion remained under investigation Monday by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Harford County Sheriff’s Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. There is no evidence of criminal activity involved in the explosion and investigators are focusing on accidental causes, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

“Investigators will now focus on reviewing the evidence and data they collected yesterday. This includes physical items such as gas and electrical piping, interviews, video surveillance, and data from BGE,” the state fire marshal said in a statement Monday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which investigates pipeline accidents that occur during the transport of natural gas or other hazardous liquids, announced Monday that it had also launched an investigation into the house explosion. An NTSB team has arrived in Bel Air and plans to spend a week “documenting the scene and conducting an initial visual examination of the pipeline and equipment involved,” the agency said in a statement.

“NTSB investigations involve three primary areas: human factors, the pipeline system, and the operating environment,” the board said.

Residents in the neighborhood reported hearing the loud explosion and feeling their houses shake, authorities said.

Jefferey Beyers, who lives near the home that was destroyed by the blast, told ABC News that he and his wife were awakened by a “deafening explosion coupled with the kind of feeling of an earthquake.” Beyers pointed out windows in his house that he said were blown out from the frames.

“I think it’s important to get to the bottom of it, like understand what happened so that this kind of thing doesn’t happen again,” Beyers said.

Another neighbor, Marshall Garrett, told ABC News that he immediately rushed to the scene, beating the fire engines there. He described the scene as complete devastation and said it looked like something out of a movie.

“At first, we just saw the rubble,” Garrett said. “And then we started to see the flames streak out and the smoke goes in the air.”

ABC News’ Davone Morales, Perry Russom and Tia Humphries contributed to this report.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Athlete drowns during CrossFit Games in Texas
Athlete drowns during CrossFit Games in Texas
ABC News

(FORT WORTH, Texas.) — An athlete drowned during a swimming event at a CrossFit competition in Texas on Thursday, the organization said.

The death occurred on the first day of the CrossFit Games, being held in Fort Worth through Sunday. The events have been canceled for the rest of the day, CrossFit said.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul said during a press briefing he is “gutted” by the death of the athlete, whose name has not been released.

“We’ll continue to be focused on our community and the family through this tragic set of circumstances,” Faul said.

The incident occurred Thursday morning in Marine Creek Lake. The Fort Worth Fire Department responded around 8 a.m. local time to a call regarding a CrossFit Games participant who went missing in the water, authorities said.

First responders used dive teams and a drone to find the person, who was recovered from the water about an hour after the dive team response, authorities said.

The body of the athlete has been transferred to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner and the name will be released pending family notification, police said.

Faul said CrossFit is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lawsuit alleges that Northwestern law school’s hiring practices are biased against white men
Lawsuit alleges that Northwestern law school’s hiring practices are biased against white men
seng kui Lim/500px/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — A lawsuit filed against Northwestern University’s law school claims that its hiring practices give preference to less-qualified women and applicants of color, taking away opportunities from better qualified white men.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Federal District Court in Chicago, alleges that faculty hiring practices at universities in the United States are a “cesspool of corruption and lawlessness.”

The suit alleges that Northwestern Pritzker School of Law has instituted a mandate to hire more women and people of color, which the suit claims is a violation of federal law that prohibits discriminating against applicants on the basis of race and sex.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, comes a year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action programs in college admissions.

“Northwestern Pritzker School of Law is among the top law schools in the country, and we are proud of their outstanding faculty,” Northwestern University spokesperson Jon Yates said in a statement to ABC News. “We intend to vigorously defend this case.”

Jonathan Mitchell, the lead attorney behind the suit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mitchell is known for his work as the lawyer behind S.B. 8, the Texas abortion law passed in 2021. He has also represented former President Donald Trump at the Supreme Court for his right to appear on the Colorado presidential primary ballot this year.

The plaintiff, Faculty, Alumni, and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences (FASORP) describes themselves as a voluntary, nonprofit membership organization “formed for the purpose of restoring meritocracy in academia and fighting race and sex preferences that subordinate academic merit to so-called diversity considerations.”

The lawsuit alleges that the law school hires women and people of color “with mediocre and undistinguished records over white men who have better credentials, better scholarship and better teaching ability.”

It says that three of 21 job offers from the law school over the past three years have gone to white men.

FASORP previously tried to sue both New York University and Harvard Law Reviews in 2018 for similar claims of discrimination against white men. In both cases they were unsuccessful, with a judge ruling that the organization and its members lacked standing to sue.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Arkansas grocery store shooting was ‘completely random,’ police say
Arkansas grocery store shooting was ‘completely random,’ police say
KATV

(FORDYCE, A.R.) — The shooting at an Arkansas grocery store on Friday was “a completely random, senseless act,” Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar said in a press conference Sunday.

Police have not determined a motive for the attack at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce that killed four people and wounded 10 others, Hagar said, noting that they have found no connection between the suspect and any of the victims or the store.

The four people killed were identified as 23-year-old Callie Weems, 50-year-old Roy Sturgis, 62-year-old Shirley Taylor and 81-year-old Ellen Shrum.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey, was shot by officers at the scene and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Posey is believed to have opened fire in the parking lot “immediately” upon exiting his vehicle, then entered the store where he continued his rampage.

“He simply started engaging victims indiscriminately, just as targets of opportunity,” Hagar said.

Hagar said the suspect had “very limited” previous criminal history, or possibly none at all.

Posey faces three capital murder charges and is currently being held at Ouachita County Detention Center, according to Hagar.

He could face the death penalty, Hagar said.

One of the victims, Weems, a nurse, died while attempting to treat another victim, Hagar said.

“During the incident, we observed the very best and the very worst of humanity,” he said. “As an example, instead of fleeing from the obvious danger, Callie Weems began using her training as a nurse to render aid to a gunshot victim and, unfortunately, became a victim herself as a result of her selfless actions.”

Hagar thanked the police officers who responded to the incident, who he said neutralized the suspect within five minutes of the shooting beginning.

“These officers literally and intentionally put themselves between the suspect and defenseless citizens,” he said. “Their actions were nothing short of heroic.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.